Avengers Director Reveals His Favorite Actor for Wolverine

The big dream of Marvel fans came true at the end of 2019: the purchase of Fox by Disney that allows the junction of the Avengers and other heroes of the MCU with the heroes of the Fantastic Four, X-Men and more.

READ TOO!

Since then, we’ve all been anxiously waiting for an announcement of some X-Men solo production or one focused on some famous mutant, as we already have the happiness that a new Fantastic Four movie is coming very soon.

Among the many famous mutants that fans are eagerly waiting to see interacting with the other heroes of the MCU, Wolverine is one of the biggest on the list of anticipation for his introduction.

Speaking with Brandon Davis on the Phase Zero Podcast, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and UltimatumJoe and Anthony Russo, revealed their dream actor for the MCU’s Wolverine, who is already an old acquaintance in this universe: Chris Evans, Captain America.

When asked who they’d like to see Evans play, since it has to be a different character from the Multiverse, Joe Russo quickly responded with “Wolverine” and justified:

“Evans has incredible range and great physicality, and he’s very good at body control. He’s an incredible actor. I don’t mean this in a bad way, but he’s nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet, discreet. Chris is energetic, funny and charismatic, and brings a lot of energy to define. I would love to see him do something like Wolverine.”

Recently, the star who played Captain America gave some statements about the character’s current legacy and saying whether or not he would accept to return as the hero in the MCU, and you can check everything out in detail. clicking here.

But what about you? What is your favorite actor to play Wolverine in future productions of/with the character in the MCU?

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

Read ALL ABOUT Avengers: Endgame!