AYA NEO Flip: Portable console announced with AMD Ryzen 6800U and visual “inspired” by the Nintendo DS

AYA NEO announced on Thursday (23) the Flip, its new handheld game console that will add to its extensive portfolio that recently welcomed the AYA NEO 2 and NEO Slide. The highlight of the new model is suggested by its name, that is, its design with a folding screen similar to the Nintendo DS or GameBoy Advance SP, for example.
The 7-inch chamshell-style display features LCD technology and appears to be distributed between extremely thin bezels. Gamers will be able to find buttons and triggers on the upper side and directional controls on the pad main, as shown by their official images that leave many details in the shadows. Look:
To ensure high gaming performance, the handheld console will work with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU. This hardware is based on the Zen 3+ architecture and manufactured using TSMC’s 6 nanometer process. The processor has 8 cores (16 threads) with a maximum clock of 4.7 GHz and integrates a Radeon 680M GPU with RDNA 2 architecture.
AYA NEO didn’t provide any further details on the Flip, but looking at its release schedule, this won’t be its only AMD Ryzen 6800U handheld console. The AYA NEO Slide will have a “sliding” screen that hides a QWERTY keyboard. Check out:
The Flip — along with other handheld consoles from the Chinese manufacturer — will be released in the 4th quarter of 2022. Earlier this year, the company launched the AYA NEO Next with AMD Ryzen 5000U and versions up to 32GB of RAM with prices starting at US$1,315.