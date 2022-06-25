AYA NEO Flip: Portable console announced with AMD Ryzen 6800U and visual “inspired” by the Nintendo DS

AYA NEO announced on Thursday (23) the Flip, its new handheld game console that will add to its extensive portfolio that recently welcomed the AYA NEO 2 and NEO Slide. The highlight of the new model is suggested by its name, that is, its design with a folding screen similar to the Nintendo DS or GameBoy Advance SP, for example.

The 7-inch chamshell-style display features LCD technology and appears to be distributed between extremely thin bezels. Gamers will be able to find buttons and triggers on the upper side and directional controls on the pad main, as shown by their official images that leave many details in the shadows. Look: