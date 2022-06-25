Beer is good for health, study says; see 3 good reasons to take

Many people talk about the health problems that excessive alcohol consumption can cause, but what is almost not publicized is that consuming a moderate amount of beer every day can have many health benefits. Did you expect this one?

The magazine Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry made a publication recently where he said that the consumption of a beer of the lager every day provides a increase significant amount of good bacteria in the gut.

The increase of these bacteria in the human body helps to reduce the risks of type 2 diabetes and several illnesses heart.

Another recent study, this one carried out by Universidade NOVA which is located in Lisbon (Portugal), showed that men who consumed 330 ml of beer (with or without alcohol) every day at dinner for a month, had an increase in 7% of good gut bacteria.

Study participants were healthy men aged 23 to 58 years who received guidance not to change their eating habits or physical activities during the study period.

In addition to the significant increase in good gut bacteria, none of the men who participated in the study had any changes in their weight, cholesterol level or fat mass. Can you believe it? So it is.

Although the beer used to carry out the study is the type lagerit has been strongly argued that all beers have the same effect on people’s bodies.

There’s even a detail: beers that have a higher amount of yeast tend to have an even stronger effect on people’s bodies, so they’re also even better for promote the increase of bacteria in the intestine.

3 health benefits of beer

The consumption of beer in a moderate way not only provides the advantage mentioned above, on the contrary, there are many other benefits that are associated with the consumption of this drink. And not to leave you in curiosity, we will leave three of them below, with the exception of those that we have mentioned before.

Reduces the risk of cancer and stroke

Beer is a beverage rich in polyphenol compounds, which are powerful antioxidants with the ability to help reduce the risk of cancer and stroke. About 50 types of polyphenols are found in beer, for example, which are known to exert significant effects on control of blood pressure.

Fights colds and flu

Many say that when you have the flu or a cold, it is better to avoid the consumption of the good old beer, however know that the advice is quite wrong!

The hops contained in this type of drink have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, so they will help you to prevent the spread of the virus and even prevent pneumonia.

hydrates

Of all the existing alcoholic beverages, beer is the one that has the most advantage in terms of hydration, since it contains a lot of water and little alcohol.

Prolonged exercise can cause infections and inflammation, study says, so moderate consumption of it after exercise helps prevent these problems.