Bill Clinton criticizes US Supreme Court decision reversing abortion legalization

The former president of United States, Bill Clinton used his Twitter account to criticize the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse the legalization of abortion. “It’s wrong on the merits, wrong for women and their ability to make their own health decision,” he wrote and added that the reversal impacts the country’s future. “This decision puts partisanship over precedent, ideology over evidence, and the power of a small minority over the clear will of the people,” Clinton declared.

From now on, women who want an abortion will need to travel to other destinations where it is legal, which restricts the practice to a certain group of society, as it will disproportionately affect minority women who already face limited access to health care, according to statistics analyzed by the Associated Press. As the current President of the United States said, Joe Biden, during a speech held this Friday, 24, Clinton asked voters to choose candidates who give voice to their words. “We must vote in every election for leaders who uphold our cherished rights and freedoms” and “confirm judges who will put their duty to uphold the Constitution ahead of their ideology, partisanship and obsession with control.”

My statement on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. pic.twitter.com/YqIWpMr5ok — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 24, 2022

The US Supreme Court reversed the legalization of abortion, a permission that had been in effect since 1973 and was granted by Roe v. Wade, but which had never been accepted by the religious right. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and none of its articles implicitly protect that right,” Judge Samuel Alito wrote on behalf of the majority. In this context, Roe v. Wade “must be annulled,” he pointed out. The vote was 6 to 3, however, the decision does not make termination of pregnancy illegal, but allows states to decide whether they are in favor of abortion or not.