Billie Eilish comments on suspension of abortion rights in the US during concert at Glastonbury

Hours after the United States Supreme Court enacted the decision to revoke the legal right to abortion in the country, leaving responsibility for this delicate public health issue in the hands of the rulers of each of its 50 states, singer Billie Eilish took the stage of the Glastonbury festival and made a protest (via BBC).

“Today is a really, really dark day for women in America,” she said, quite briefly, before singing “Your Power. “I’m only saying this because I can’t bear to think about it anymore.”

The track in question is dedicated to elderly men who abuse their positions and end up profoundly affecting their surroundings.

Eilish was the youngest artist in history to headline the event, at just 20 years old.

The decision, which marks a step backwards from more than 50 years of legislation, was criticized by several other artists, activists and the general population. On their Twitter and Instagram pages, names like Taylor Swift, Shirley Manson, Viola Davis, Bette Midler and more spoke about it.

At the same festival, singer Phoebe Bridgers, who comes to Brazil in November as part of the Primavera Sound festival, also commented on the matter.

“This is my first time here. It’s surreal and wonderful, but I’m having a really bad day. Old Supreme Court justices in the United States are responsible for this, trying to tell us women what to do with our bodies.”