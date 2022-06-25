Boca Juniors punished by Conmebol after cases of racism in a duel against Corinthians

This Saturday, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) defined the punishments to Boca Juniors for the case of racism, practiced in the duel against Corinthians, by Libertadores. On the occasion, in a game played at Bombonera, fans of the Argentine team imitated monkeys towards the fans of the alvinegro club.

There were two punishments imposed by the entity to Boca Juniors. The Argentine club will have to pay a fine of US$100,000 and display a message written “enough with racism” in the start protocol on the screen at Bombonera.

Recently, Conmebol announced changes to its disciplinary code, precisely because of the increase in the number of cases of racism in this edition of Libertadores. According to the document, possible sanctions for such events include a fine of up to US$ 100,000 (about R$ 500,000) and closed stadium gates (partially or totally).

Corinthians also received punishment for an event in the same duel. The defensive midfielder Victor Cantillo, who was sent off during the match, had his suspension increased from one to two games, and thus, is out of the first leg of the round of 16 of the competition, against the same Boca Juniors.

It is worth remembering that cases of racism coming from Boca Juniors fans are recurrent in this edition of the Copa Libertadores. In the first game against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, a fan of the Buenos Aires club was arrested inside the stadium, also for the gesture of imitating a monkey towards the Corinthians fans.

The punishment for Boca Juniors came after strong pressure from Corinthians and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) behind the scenes. The report of My Helm found out, last Friday, that the Parque São Jorge club sent two letters to Conmebol demanding measures from the entity.

See more at: Corinthians vs Boca Juniors.