Botafogo may even have ‘a team’ of embezzlement against Fluminense

Luís Castro will have to ‘split his head’ to climb the Botafogo targeting the match against Fluminense, this Sunday, for the 14th round of the Brazilian, at Nilton Santos Stadium. Between injured and suspended, the Portuguese can have up to 16 absences.

That’s the amount of a full starting lineup and five reserves – the number of representatives a team could carry in football until the early 2000s.

The main problem comes in midfield. Patrick de Paula and Kayque, who had been the starting midfielder duo in recent games, are suspended. Both took the third yellow card against Internacional.

The concern is even greater because Del Piage and Luís Oyamatwo of the immediate replacements, are not fully fit to play. Released from recent injuries, the duo even went to the pitch this Friday, but did not do specific work with the ball. Both are doubts. Tchê Tchê and Breno, who has yet to work with Luís Castro, are the ‘ready-made’ options.

The offensive sector is also the target of a headache. erison was spared from heavier activities in the last training due to ankle injuries, but, while not worrying, he can be spared for the C gameoops from Brazil on Thursday – same case of Joel Carli.

Lucas Piazon, who was starting, is also suspended. Chay, who appeared as a natural substitute, is doubtful due to a physical problem, while Lucas Fernandes is ruled out due to a muscle injury. Victor Sá is also out.

Luís Castro has a thousand-piece puzzle to assemble and less than half of what he needs to complete it all. From defense to attack, the Portuguese will have to work hard to find solutions for Botafogo.

BOTAFOGO PROBLEMS

injured: Rafael (right-back), Carlinhos (left-back), Victor Sá (forward), Gustavo Sauer (forward), Diego Gonçalves (forward) and Barreto (midfielder) and Lucas Fernandes (midfielder);



suspended: Philipe Sampaio (defender), Patrick de Paula (midfielder), Kayque (midfielder) and Lucas Piazon (midfielder);

Doubts: Joel Carli (defender), Luís Oyama (midfielder), Del Piage (midfielder), Chay (midfielder) and Erison (striker).