Botafogo target, James Rodríguez finds Montenegro’s children and says he prefers to stay in Europe | botafogo

To close a Saturday with busy news about James Rodríguez and Botafogo, the Colombian informed two of the club’s fans in person what he intends to do with his future. The midfielder casually met at the Salvaje restaurant, in Madrid, two sons of former alvinegro president Carlos Augusto Montenegro and warned that he intends to play in Europe next season.

André and Marcelo Montenegro had a quick chat with James at an Asian food spot in the Spanish capital. The meeting came just hours after the Colombian turned down John Textor’s offer to wait for European proposals, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

+ Luís Castro wants to make a revolution in Botafogo: “They expect results and that’s not what I came for”

1 of 3 Sons of Montenegro, André and Marcelo, met James Rodríguez at a restaurant in Madrid — Photo: Personal archive Sons of Montenegro, André and Marcelo, met James Rodríguez at a restaurant in Madrid — Photo: Personal archive

+ Botafogo loses to Flamengo in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship

John Textor and Botafogo are looking for a strong name to represent the project that the American businessman has for the club. The hiring of a midfielder is considered the alvinegra priority in the window that opens on July 18, since it is a needy position in the squad.

Earlier, according to the Qatari newspaper “Al-Raya”, the leaders of Al-Rayyan accepted the Brazilian club’s proposal. However, the player prefers Europe and initially refused the terms of the deal. According to the Qatari publication, Botafogo offered an offer of 5 million euros (about R$ 27.7 million), which was accepted by Al-Rayyan.

A year ago in Qatar, the Colombian made his return to Europe a priority. At the moment, he still hasn’t received a proposal that he likes, but he prefers to wait for the window to unfold before accepting proposals from other continents. In recent months, James has made clear his desire to leave the Middle East and return to Europe.

+ Botafogo launches “Linha Street” with t-shirts and casual accessories

Textor discards Cavani and talks about James Rodríguez at Botafogo: “We are talking”

+ Luís Castro complains about hard field at Botafogo training center: “Good for parking cars”

Last Thursday, in an interview with “Seleção sportv”, the owner of SAF do recognized the desire to have the midfielder in the squad.

– James told me he’s looking for a new challenge. We talked, I hope I can convince you. But it’s not just a famous name, he has to play ball.

At the age of 30, James started his career at Envigado, in his country, and transferred to Banfield, in Argentina. In 2009, at the age of 18, he was one of the highlights of the team in winning the only Argentine title in its history.

+ Read more news from Botafogo

James Rodriguez’s goal at the World Cup is chosen by FIFA as the most beautiful goal of 2014

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In 2010, Porto agreed to hire the Colombian. Over three seasons, he left his mark on the Portuguese club, with titles, goals and assists. With ambitious plans in 2013, Monaco made James the biggest signing so far in French football history, by paying 45 million euros for the Colombian midfielder.

The player’s stint in France lasted only one season, because at the 2014 World Cup he attracted the spotlight from around the world. He was one of the best in the tournament and scored an unforgettable goal against Uruguay, at Maracanã, in the round of 16.

Shortly after the Cup, Real Madrid signed James Rodríguez, who arrived with ace status, with a crowd in his presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu. He had a good first season, but dropped production and failed to reach the level expected by fans at the time of signing.

Loaned to Bayern Munich for two seasons, James has also not established himself for Germany’s greatest champion. He even returned to Real Madrid before transferring to Everton at the request of Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he had worked in Spain. He spent a season in England and moved to Qatar in mid-2021.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧