Brie Larson wanted to show off an injury, but fans are fascinated by the actress’s body

Brie Larson is one of the strong names of the next (and last) movie in the saga Furious speed. And it was on Instagram that the 32-year-old actress shared a photo that serves to mark training for the long-awaited film. Brie Larson also talks about the injuries that are usual in the preparation for the projects she embraces, but the fans ended up focusing on another detail.

This is because Brie Larson appears in a bikini. And many were those who ignored the bruise on one of the legs to pay more attention to the actress’s body. “Summer is here, but workout bruises are in every season,” jokes the actress. That quickly saw the Instagram account flooded with praise. “This shouldn’t sound critical, but next time, be careful what you post. I have asthma and I was out of breath,” jokes a fan of Brie Larson. “Have mercy, please,” adds another. “Summer just got hotter,” says one fan.

It was Vin Diesel who announced the presence of Brie Larson in the cast of Fast X, which is scheduled for release in 2023. “You have no idea how amazing she will be in our mythology. Besides your beauty, your intellect… your Oscar, haha. She is a deep soul that will add something that you may not have expected, but that you wanted,” the actor shared on social media. The same image was shared by the actress, who was eager to share more news with fans.

Text: Bruno Seruca; Photos: Reproduction Instagram

