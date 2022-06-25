Cast ends preparation to face Youth

São Paulo ended this Saturday, at the CT da Barra Funda, its preparation to face Juventude, Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), in Morumbi, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Tricolor is in ninth place and comes from two consecutive defeats in the competition.

After the two games against Palmeiras this week, the São Paulo squad arrives for this game a bit worn out. Therefore, Rogério Ceni should take an alternative team to the field, not least because he cannot lose more players due to injury, since he already deals with eight athletes away due to physical problems.

A probable São Paulo to face Juventude has Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Rafinha, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, André Anderson and Wellington; Eder (Patrick) and Luciano (Calleri).

The train

Just like last Friday, some under-20 athletes completed training due to the large number of absences in the professional squad. Coach Rogério Ceni commanded a collective to promote some tactical adjustments. Subsequently, the players worked on set pieces, such as frontal fouls and penalty kicks.

Nikão, with pain in his left ankle, and Talles Costa, who suffered a sprained right ankle, performed specific activities on the pitch, as well as a complement in the internal facilities of the Barra Funda CT.

Gabriel Sara (right ankle surgery), Alisson (right knee sprain), Andrés Colorado (right rectus femoris injury), Caio (right knee cruciate ligament surgery) and Luan (left adductor surgery) were limited to treatment on Refis.

Arboleda, in turn, was discharged this Saturday after undergoing surgery last Friday for a serious injury to his left ankle during Sao Paulo’s victory over Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil. In the next few days, the defender should start his treatment at Refis.

