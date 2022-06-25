Cell phone works again after 10 months submerged in river in England

posted on 06/24/2022 16:46



(credit: illustrative: Reproduction / Pixabay)

A cell phone started working again after spending 10 months underwater. Owain Davies, who owns the iPhone, was canoeing with a friend while they were celebrating a bachelor party, but when his canoe buddy got up, he ended up knocking Owain into the water and his cell phone went to the bottom of the river.

The phone was found by Miguel Pacheco, in the city of Cinderford, England, who had doubts if it would be working or not. The man dried off, charged the battery, tried to turn on the device and was successful, finding the photo of Owain and his fiancée Fiona as the background.

Miguel decided to look for the owner of the device and made publications on Facebook, but the owner had abandoned his profile on the network. The post had more than 4 thousand shares, which made the publication reach the couple’s friends.

Upon learning of the appearance of the cell phone, the bride and groom, who live in Edinburgh, Scotland, made a trip of more than six hours to get the device, which incredibly worked perfectly.

*Intern under the supervision of Mariana Niederauer