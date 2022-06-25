The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony took place this Friday and awarded the best shows and performances in American daytime TV programming.

The big winner of the night was “General Hospital”, with five awards including Best Daytime Drama Series. Another highlight was the talk show by singer Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, which again won the award for Best Talk Show in Entertainment, in addition to Clarkson winning the award for Best Presenter in this category.

Mishael Morgan, from “Young & Restless” made history by becoming the first black woman to win the Best Actress award. All of this year’s acting awards went to actors and actresses who had never previously won a Daytime Emmy.

Check out the full list of Daytime Emmy 2022 winners:

Best Daytime Drama Series

“Beyond Salem” (Peacock)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

WINNER: “General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Best Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera – “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

WINNER: Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair – “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves – “General Hospital” (ABC)

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthians – “General Hospital” (ABC)

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker – “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Best Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott – “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black – “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

WINNER: John McCook as Eric Forrester – “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

James Reynolds as Abe Carver – “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott – “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Best Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter – “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis – “General Hospital” (ABC)

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera – “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman – “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

WINNER: Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne – “General Hospital” (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton – “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

WINNER : Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault – “General Hospital” (ABC)

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber – “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine – “General Hospital” (ABC)

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales – “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Best Young Actor or Actress in a Drama Series

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton – “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

WINNER : Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine – “General Hospital” (ABC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman – “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

William Lipton as Cameron Webber – “General Hospital” (ABC)

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson – “General Hospital” (ABC)

best game show

“Family Feud” (SYNDICATED)

WINNER: “Jeopardy!” (SYNDICATED)

“Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

“The Price Is Right” (CBS)

“Wheel of Fortune” (SYNDICATED)

Best Game Show Host

Wayne Brady – “Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

WINNER: Steve Harvey – “Family Feud” (SYNDICATED)

Leah Remini – “People Puzzler” (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak – “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (ABC)

Pat Sajak – “Wheel of Fortune” (SYNDICATED)

Best Informative Talk Show

“GMA3: What You Need to Know” (ABC)

“Peace of Mind with Taraji” (Facebook Watch)

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” (Facebook Watch)

“Tamron Hall” (SYNDICATED)

WINNER: “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

Best Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan – “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” (Facebook Watch)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain – “The View” (ABC)

WINNER: Tamron Hall – “Tamron Hall” (SYNDICATED)

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade – “Peace of Mind with Taraji” (Facebook Watch)

Robin Roberts – “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

Best Entertainment Talk Show

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (SYNDICATED)

“Hot Ones” (Complex Networks)

WINNER: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (SYNDICATED)

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” (SYNDICATED)

“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” (NBC)

Best Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show” (SYNDICATED)

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (SYNDICATED)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager – “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest – “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (SYNDICATED)

Best New Entertainment Series

“Access Hollywood” (SYNDICATED)

WINNER: “Entertainment Tonight” (SYNDICATED)

“Extra” (SYNDICATED)

“Inside Edition” (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Writing Team in a Drama Series

“Beyond Salem” (Peacock)

WINNER: “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Outstanding Directing Team in a Drama Series

“Beyond Salem” (Peacock)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

WINNER: “General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

