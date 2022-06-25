Chilean steering wheel is offered to Corinthians; club analyzes and sticks to priorities

O Corinthians is moving in the ball market to strengthen itself in the next transfer window, which opens in July, in positions where it sees itself most lacking.

As determined by Sports Gazettemidfielder Erick Pulgar, who belongs to Fiorentina, Italy, and defended Turkish Galatasaray last season, has been offered to the club.

However, with Cantillo’s recent growth, the board understands that other sectors need more care at the moment.

Pulgar is Chilean and is 28 years old. He was revealed by Antofagasta and has passed through Universidad Católica and Bologna, in addition to constant presence in the call-ups of his selection. His contract with Fiorentina runs until June 2023. The information of interest between the parties was initially published by journalist Bruno Andrade, from UOL.

Corinthians understands that Cantillo has shown evolution in Vítor Pereira’s team. There are three games in a row, with performances that pleased and managed, somehow, to replace Maycon and Paulinho, out due to injury.

Given this, the priority is on other athletes, cases of defender Fabián Balbuena, who is at Dynamo Moscow, and center forward Yuri Alberto, from Zenit. This Friday, coach Sergey Semak stated that Yuri will not stay there, to settle with another club.

Even so, as the ball market is always very dynamic, a future signing of Erick Pulgar is not ruled out. It is common knowledge that Maycon prefers to play in Europe and can receive proposals, including in this next window.

Thus, if it is negotiated, the steering wheel position would again be on the Corinthians radar, and Pulgar is an option that is being analyzed internally.

Corinthians has the preference to buy Maycon, who is on loan until the end of the year from Shakhtar Donetsk. If any club offers a value and Alvinegro matches it, it has priority over the midfielder.

Leave your comment