Chris Evans says goodbye to his iPhone 6 and becomes a meme; see the best

If even the millionaire actor Chris Evans uses an old cell phone, who are we to want to change models every year, right? That’s what the internet discovered yesterday (23) when the star of “Avengers: Endgame” made a post celebrating the last moments of “life” of his iPhone 6S.

RIP iPhone 6s We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button. I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes. It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 24, 2022

“We had a good run. I’m going to miss your home button. It’s been a crazy ride. Rest in peace buddy.”, the actor wrote in the publication.

Many people joined the nostalgic wave: the tweet went viral and has, so far, nearly 500,000 likes and more than 18,000 comments.

everything becomes a meme

Of course, social networks didn’t miss out on the bandwagon and turned everything into a joke. Check out some:

“Rest in peace”

“My iphone 6s is still strong with a lot of cracks (although it makes me angry at times)”

Chris Evans Saying Goodbye to His iPhone 6 After 30 Years

“This is how the iPhone 6s is working and the reason why Chris Evans had to update”

“Chris Evans and his iphone 6, it’s still a better love story than Twilight”

the end of an era

Apple announced on the 6th, during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWC), the release of iOS 16, a new operating system for the iPhone. And confirmed the end of updates for versions 7 and earlier. In other words, the Evans model would no longer benefit.

But the actor got ahead: iOS 16 only comes to the general public with the launch of the new iPhone, scheduled for September. For now, it’s only available to Apple Developer Program participants. In July, the download will be released for all consumers – but it will still be the beta version (for testing).

The versions that will no longer be updated are: