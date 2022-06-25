Chris Hemsworth Drives Pharma Bro Crazy On A Soulless Anti-Tech Table

Netflix spider head, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is a film on its own budget. He can afford some big stars, so he has them – it doesn’t matter if the actors in question are actually compatible with the material. The story unfolds in a vacuum-sealed steel setting with no texture or heat, which is by design: This is, ultimately, a story set in an experimental wing of the prison. But the film makes frustratingly little of these environments, just a kind of poise and good looks, as if what mattered most to the project was the ability to showcase its means, ends be damned.

The premise is good: the titular Spiderhead is a prison wing that counts among its wards a guy named Jeff, played by Miles Teller, and a woman named Lizzy, played by Jussie Smollett. It is an unusual institution. In addition to mixing genres, Spiderhead goes against prison attire conventions (everyone seems to be dressed as they please), is distinctly lacking in cages or guards, and is stingy in its corporal punishment. Jeff, Lizzy, and the others have jobs, like custodial work or lunch service, but for the most part, they roam freely. And standing out in stylishly professional blazers and a smart set of glasses is Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth).

But the presentation is so calculated. The cleverly curated needle drops scattered throughout the film are, in the most generous light, appropriately sociopathic. An Ellen Degeneres-style outing to familiar pop tunes doesn’t quite achieve the same for a guy who’s essentially a jailer — a guy who’s also pumping people drugs to line his own pockets. It is as evocative as it is suspicious: there is something wrong with this man. It would be a solid joke if the most cynical entertainment being made today hadn’t already learned how to tell it – that is, how to take credit for self-awareness, how to stave off the suspicion that it’s just another nonsense. , toothless, joylessly part of the so-called art for being in the joke. There are worthwhile movies that ostensibly try little and accomplish even less, having the nerve to be ridiculous about it. This is not one of them.



“No bars, no guards – this is only possible in a collective of mutual respect,” says Abnesti, singing as the dream boat avatar of Angela Davis’s nightmares. If it weren’t for Lizzy’s reminder that she misses the outdoors, and if it weren’t for the fact that Abnesti shares a kitchen with her inmates, you’d almost forget how closed off the place is. You might mistake it for the earthy, modern excavations of an ambitious tech startup, with the stone walls and cute hors d’oeuvres and, above all, the smartphone-operated pieces of hardware dangling from the lower back.



That hardware, called Mobipack, is the problem – because of course there is a problem. All the freedoms enjoyed in Spiderhead, even by people convicted of involuntary manslaughter, come at a price. The price is Steve Abnesti. Of course, they receive benefits denied to people trapped in gen-pop. But they also serve as guinea pigs. When spider head begins, a man sitting in a white room is being urged to laugh at bad jokes – and then at violent and hopelessly unfunny facts. He laughs, laughs. Nothing here is funny. How does he do it? A drug – one of a series of potions that can inspire amorous attraction or desperate fear, loosen lips or (in a dark turn) inspire suicidal ideation. Imagine what you could do with that much power. Abnesti’s targets – he basically wants to eradicate bad habits and the attraction to the wrong things – seem strangely humble at first, but only at first. If you can use fear to stop people from “bad” behavior, there is great power in deciding what counts as bad behavior. And if you can bring people into intimacy, you can push them into strong new social arrangements, manifesting the kinds of instincts that can, say, drive someone to save one person’s life at the expense of another.



The best thing about Abnesti, on paper, is how far he’s willing to go with it. For a curious snippet of this movie, you’d be forgiven for thinking Miles Teller had been sentenced to life in prison on a horse farm, fucking his afternoons at the behest of voyeuristic matchmaker Chris Hemsworth. It’s strong material because it’s gross, and it’s gross, in part, because his instinct might be to laugh at first. What makes him prickly, ethically delusional, apt for questions and discomforts that spider head don’t have the courage or curiosity to eat a meal, other than the obvious

That’s too bad, because it’s worth sitting down with Abnesti’s idea. He is a technology villain, a scourge that is proliferating. In 2014 ex machine, Oscar Isaac played a villain-inventor who, in a meme-turned moment, subjected us to a sadly choreographed little number, a sexy duet of a clumsy genius he did with one of the lady-bots who populated his house. This remarkably antisocial act was, in a nutshell, his social life. Today, Isaac’s devious loser genius apparently has children everywhere, from Amanda Seyfried’s Elizabeth Holmes slapped on the shoulder to Lil Wayne on TV. the abandonment in a shivering perfect fit, for, in spider headthe Big Pharma entrepreneur from Hemsworth, who revels in the Cure’s “More Than This,” getting high on his own supply as he moves off the beat.

You do not understand? He’s not like those other girls – he’s unbalanced. We didn’t need to see him dancing and getting high to know that because, by now, we’ve already seen him turn Miles Teller into a fucking machine “for science.” This doesn’t really satisfy as a glimpse of his character, because Hemsworth’s performance – irritating but pleasant rather than sociopathically pleasant – doesn’t quite suit a character. Hemsworth, with his ability to blend brash stubbornness with surfer’s charismatic coolness, is the Thor we deserve; but he cannot play the villain behind a cuckoo’s nest fuck-farm that counts Miles Teller as its main recruit. Throwing glasses at him to turn him into a mentor is a joke best told by Michael Mann. Black hat, who knew when to take off his glasses. Inside spider head, he is lost. The role looks like it was written for Jake Gyllenhaal in his weird period – his nocturnal and ok time, when that good looks were distorted into lascivious strangeness, and the strangeness was equally mesmerizing and repulsive. It doesn’t look like Hemsworth was encouraged to bring it up here. Seriously, why would you want him to do that?

There are souls at stake in a story like this. Although for us to really realize that, the movie itself would need a dash of soul, or at least a genuine and original sense of humor. spider head doesn’t even have. It’s boring. When emotional revelations come, as they like a watch, any surprises they offer or feelings they bring up are purely the result of manipulation. When details that were left out of a recurring flashback are finally revealed, for example, its nominal purpose is to suggest a character’s denial of guilt: he represses the worst part of his crimes because he cannot face the worst of those crimes. spider head doesn’t make as much of this drama as it could. It boils down to personal struggles, bad things happening to nice people that we’re inclined to forgive because they don’t forgive themselves. Why does this character not remember these hitherto suppressed details? Simple: the movie told you not to.



Ziploc cinema like this, as airtight as it is airless, only comes to life if the actors have a chance to bring it to life. Only Smollett manages to give her role some personality, which could be because the movie isn’t about her: as Spiderhead’s free prison population, she’s free to feel like a person. Not so for her co-stars. Teller, an actor more interesting than most of the roles he’s been given, is a robust vehicle for the film’s central emotional crises, bringing his normal-guy silliness to a role an algorithm could have written after scanning his IMDb page — meaning , for sure, the role suits him. Still spider head it makes as much use of Teller’s best qualities as Abnesti’s experiments on his subjects. He is little more than a means to an end – the end of the film.

spider head it was adapted from a short story by George Saunders, but without enthusiasm and decidedly less wit. The film decided not to cut too much of the intellectual, as Saunders’ writing often does, so instead he leans towards the human element without allowing his characters to become human. What we get in the end is a professionally mediocre approximation of both: disappointing in ways that could only have been intentional, which is worse.