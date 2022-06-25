Corinthians approaches Yuri Alberto’s announcement; Ivan and Mantuan go to Zenit | Corinthians

Few details remain for Corinthians to confirm the hiring of striker Yuri Alberto, 21, who belongs to Zenit, from Russia.

It is an expensive operation, which will involve the payment of around R$ 30 million in 12 months of contract (including salaries, payment of gloves and commission amount for entrepreneurs). The agreement was sewn by the player’s father, Carlos Alberto, with the alvinegra board and the leaders of Zenit.

During the morning and afternoon of Saturday, all the final details in Brazil were agreed with the agents of Eleenko Sports, who represent the goalkeeper Ivan and the midfielder Gustavo Mantuan. They will be transferred to the Russian club for a period of one year, the same time as the striker’s contract at Timão.

The loans will have a fixed purchase value. In the case of Mantuan, the fixing would be 10 million euros (R$ 55 million). Timão has 90% of his economic rights.

Owner of the alvinegra team, Mantuan has been monitored by the Russian club since he started appearing in the professional team of Timão. He was a requirement of coach Sergey Semak for Yuri’s release.

1 of 3 Yuri Alberto, ex-Internacional, is elected player of the game in the Russian Cup — Photo: Disclosure / Zenit FC Yuri Alberto, ex-Internacional, is elected ace of the game in the Russian Cup – Photo: Disclosure / Zenit FC

In this Saturday, the player received the call from striker Malcom, formerCorinthians, which reassured him about the situation in the country, which is at war with Ukraine. The ex-Corinthian praised the city, said that the atmosphere at the club is good and that neither he nor Claudinho, another ex-Timão, intend to leave.

Ivan and Mantuan are focused for tonight’s game, against Santos, for the Brasileirão. Under the agreement, they will stay at Timão for the Libertadores round of 16 matches and will only be released by Timão after July 13, the date of the return game against Santos, for the Copa do Brasil.

2 of 3 Mantuan can go to Zenit, from Russia — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Mantuan can go to Zenit, from Russia — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The inclusion of Mantuan and Ivan in the business by Yuri Alberto was initially disclosed by Brazilian journalist Fábio Aleixo, who lives in Russia. O ge got confirmation this Saturday morning.

Yuri Alberto is already in Brazil, in the city of São José dos Campos, where he enjoys family holidays. On his Instagram, he already took the photo that appeared with the Zenit shirt and the reference to the club in the biography.

Due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, FIFA has extended the possibility for athletes who play in both countries to suspend their contracts until the middle of next year if they do not reach an agreement with their clubs. The clubs, however, can hire only two athletes in this condition.

Timão, who has already brought Maycon on loan like this, wants to leave the vacancy open, as he dreams of other reinforcements that may come from Russia or Ukraine.

Internacional, Yuri’s former club, was also a competitor. The player was sold by the Gaucho club to Zenit at the end of January this year for 25 million euros (R$ 149 million at the time). For Zenit, there were 14 games played and six goals scored.

Goals, dribbles and assists by Yuri Alberto at the 2021 Brasileirão

Yuri Alberto was formed by Santos, but in mid-2020 he left the club after refusing a renewal proposal. Colorado got the signing. With calls from youth teams, he was present in the conquest of the South American Under-17 Championship in 2017.

+ Read more Corinthians news

Yuri Alberto scored a goal in seven official games for Santos, between 2019 and 2020, and scored 31 in 85 matches for Inter, between 2020 and 2021.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

3 of 3 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction