Corinthians awaits response from Zenit by Yuri Alberto; Russians must ask for financial compensation

Despite the hot weather surrounding the negotiation by center forward Yuri Alberto, the Corinthians is still awaiting a response from Zenit, a Russian club that has a contract with the player until 2027, and therefore there is a sense of caution in Parque São Jorge.

Timão’s proposal is already on the table of the Russian club, however, according to the Sports Gazette, the player has received many polls and, with a market in Europe, he is seen as a “dream” by Alvinegro. There is nothing closed with him.

In addition, Zenit must ask for financial compensation for the loan transaction. With that in hand, then Corinthians will assess whether or not to hit the player. The proposal is for a bond until the middle of 2023.

On account of the interview with coach Sergey Semak this Friday confirming the player’s departure, a response from Zenit is expected at any time.

In recent days, the name of Yuri Alberto gained strength within Timão Corinthians, and the striker is a request from Vítor Pereira, as determined by the report.

Last Tuesday, FIFA authorized foreign players and coaches of Russian and Ukrainian teams to extend their contracts with other teams until June 2023 as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Corinthians understands that this opening by FIFA helped in a possible hiring of the player, but it also harmed on the other hand, since other interested parties also appeared, in a kind of “showcase”.

According to data from footstats, Yuri Alberto has played 15 games for Zenit (11 of them as a starter), with 926 minutes played. The team’s top scorer in 2022, he scored six times and provided four assists, with a direct participation every 92 minutes.

