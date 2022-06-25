Corinthians can give two players to Zenit to have Yuri Alberto; know backstage

As reported by My Helm last Friday, Corinthians negotiates to hire striker Yuri Alberto until 2025. And one of the possibilities that has emerged in the last few hours is an exchange involving two athletes from the current squad of Timão: goalkeeper Ivan and striker Gustavo Mantuan.

Both players would arrive at Zenit at the request of the team’s coach, Sergey Semak. Further definitions on the duo’s possible departure should take place at a meeting in the coming hours. Corinthians does not want to lose its athletes, especially the first-team athletes, before the Copa Libertadores commitments.

Still, in the club’s view, the exchange is seen with good eyes. In the opinion of Corinthians, Yuri would arrive as an absolute starter to replace a reserve, Ivan, and a starter rated as easy to replace, in the case of Gustavo Mantuan. There is still the possibility that the whole deal will be carried out only with loans – both from the Corinthians team to Zenit and from Yuri Alberto to Timão.

In the case of Mantuan, even, the Russian team’s courtship is not new. The player has been monitored by Zenit since his first moments of success in the base categories of Corinthians.

The desire to have Yuri Alberto permanently emerged as a plan to “dribble” a FIFA determination. In this clause, each club can have two athletes who have suspended ties to Russian or Ukrainian teams. Corinthians already has Maycon in these conditions and is interested in defender Fabián Balbuena along the same lines.

