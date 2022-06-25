Corinthians faces Santos with possible eight embezzlement and four hanging

Corinthians returns to its path through the Brazilian Championship this Saturday. At 7pm, the team will face Santos again at Neo Química Arena, this time for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. For the confrontation, coach Vítor Pereira has four confirmed absences, four possible and four suspended.

The black-and-white embezzlements are not guaranteed, as Vítor Pereira and his coaching staff asked to ”hide” the related ones from their opponents. Thus, the certain absences are Maycon (grade 3 injury), Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery) and Ruan Oliveira (ligament rupture in the knee); Róger Guedes, suspended, also joins them.

The doubts for the confrontation are on account of defenders Gil and João Victor, midfielder Renato Augusto and striker Gustavo Silva. Of the athletes mentioned, only João Victor was not absent in Timão’s last commitment, against Santos, for the Copa do Brasil.

Gil, Gustavo Silva and João Victor are being followed up by the club’s medical department for a hamstring injury, tendinitis and pain in the right ankle, respectively. Renato Augusto, in turn, presented discomfort in the calf and remains a doubt for the confrontation.

Timão, moreover, calls attention to the situations of Du Queiroz, Raul Gustavo, João Victor and Roni. The athletes are hanging with two yellow cards and run the risk of missing the alvinegra team in the next commitment, against Fluminense, on Saturday next week.

It is worth noting that, at the moment, Corinthians occupies second place in the Brasileirão, with 25 points in 13 games played – three points less than leader Palmeiras. Therefore, to stay alive in the fight for the title, only victory matters to Timão.

