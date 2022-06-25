Could Daenerys appear in a Game of Thrones spin-off?

Since it was announced that HBO is developing a spin-off series of game of Thrones focused on Jon Snow, people have been wondering what other characters could return, and Emilia Clarke has commented on the possibility of returning as Daenerys Targaryen.

During an interview with the British channel BBC, the actress revealed that she already knew about the new show, which will be starring Kit Harington, because he told her himself, and when asked if she would return as the Mother of Dragons if given the opportunity, she was quite blunt.

“No, I think I’m done,” she replied firmly and with a laugh.

The fact that Clarke says she’s finished and finds the question funny makes perfect sense, given that Daenerys died in game of Thrones at the hands of her lover Jon Snow, who feared she would seize the power of the Iron Throne.

Of course, she obviously wouldn’t be able to participate in the Harington series, which will be set after the events of games of thronesbut she could return in a prequel, as HBO is producing several spin-offs of the series.

However, considering that Daenerys was just a girl before she was forced to marry Khal Drogo, when she was a repressed princess and dependent on her abusive brother, it is highly unlikely that she will be tipped for a comeback.

Speaking of preludes, The Dragon’s Housewhich premieres on HBO Max on August 21, tells the story of Daenerys’ ancestors, the Targaryen clan, but the character certainly wouldn’t show up on the show, as it takes place 300 years before her existence.

Clarke even confessed that she was looking forward to watching the series, when asked if she would watch it:

“I’m going to watch this as a new viewer because it’s [definido] a billion years before our show, so it’s going to look different,” she said.

Jon Snow

As for Jon Snow’s future series, not much is known yet, other than that Kit Harington will be the protagonist, and it was who came up with the idea for the spin-off, and that the creator of the literary series The Chronicles of ice and FireGeorge RR Martin, is involved.

“Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us,” the Game of Thrones creator revealed on his blog. “Can’t name the writers/showrunners as this hasn’t been released yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they’re fantastic,” Martin recently wrote on his blog.

