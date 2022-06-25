Cruzeiro will sign at least two players, reveals Roberto Carlos

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Roberto Carlos revealed his friend’s plans for the future of Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro will reinforce the team for the sequel to the 2022 season. The idea of ​​Ronaldo, manager of Sociedade Anima de Futebol (SAF), is to seek players to strengthen the celestial squad in search of elite access to Brazilian football.

A personal friend of Fenmeno, Roberto Carlos, a former left-back for the Brazilian National Team and Real Madrid, said that at least two players will arrive at Cruzeiro.

“At least two. In Brazil there are many good players, you don’t need to look for them. Everyone is watching, just passing information to him”, said Roberto Carlos in an interview with Jaeci Carvalho, columnist for Estado de Minas.

Director of strategy at the holding company that manages Cruzeiro and Real Valladolid, from Spain, former player Paulo Andr has been in Belo Horizonte for a few weeks. He is primarily responsible for any movements of the celestial team in the ball market.