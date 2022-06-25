Daniela Melchior shows behind the scenes in a photo

big reveal of The Suicide Squad (2021), Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior posted to your account on Instagram a cute behind-the-scenes shot of fast and furious 10. The image shows her in character and doing the makeup artist for the star and producer of the franchise. Vin Diesel. See below.

“Always watching your back, big brother”wrote Melchior.

In addition to Melchior, fast 10 will mark the debut of Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno in the franchise. Names such as Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang.

Universal confirmed that fast and furious 10 will be on display in May 19, 2023. The direction, before the franchise veteran Justin Linnow will be from Louis Letterrier (The incredible Hulk).

