David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future Coming in July

THE MUBI and the O2 Play announce the release dates in Brazil of the acclaimed Crimes of the Future, by David Cronenberg. The film enters the cinema circuit on July 14 and arrives exclusively at MUBI on the 29th of July.

Written and directed by Cronenberg, the film had its world premiere in the main competition of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize.

Produced by Robert Lantos, Crimes of the Future marks the return of Cronenberg, after almost 10 years without directing a feature film, and brings in the cast Viggo Mortensen, Léa Sedoux and Kristen Stewartin addition to Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Nadia Litz, Tanaya Beatty and Lihi Kornowski.

Official Synopsis – Crimes of the Future

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Accompanied by his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), performance artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) shows the metamorphosis of his organs. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

This is the fourth collaboration between Lantos and Cronenberg, following Crash, eXistenZ and Crime Lords. Panos Papahadzis and Steve Solomos are producers, with Laura Lanktree as co-producer. Executive producers include Joe Iacono, Thorsten Schumacher, Peter Touche, Christelle Conan and Aida Tannyan, with Victor Loewy and Victor Hadida serving as co-executive producers. The film is a Canada-Greece co-production with Serendipity Point Film and Argonauts Productions.