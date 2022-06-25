Depp x Heard case exposes problems of feminist discourse – 05/06/2022 – Lygia Maria

The soap opera Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard has come to an end. The actor sued his ex-girlfriend for defamation — according to Deep, Heard lied when he said she had been abused by him — and won. Seeing the trial, it is clear that the relationship was troubled, both are problematic (egocentrism, narcissism) and that Heard lied.

However, feminists complained: Depp only won because he is a man and the Judiciary is sexist, the jury is sexist, the world is sexist. Seems like Heard should be right just because she’s a woman. The problem is that women lie. They lie, they attack, they betray like men. After all, we are also Homo sapiens. To consider that women are always right a priori is a disservice, because the defense of women who are really victims of violence can be harmed, branded as mere feminist radicalism.

Furthermore, sex is the point of intersection between nature and culture, and part of feminism simplifies the issue by treating it only as an issue of the second kind. A kind of Rousseauian feminism: sex is good, society corrupts it.

Not. Nature is cruel and merciless. Sex and the affective relationships that adorn it are not Apollonian, but Dionysian. The culture diversifies the Dionysian side into a series of gradations ranging from sadomasochism to passive-aggressive breakfast commentary. The power-submission pendulum is always there, one must learn to manage it and, above all, consider that erotic pleasure also comes from it.

To exclude the power of sex is to ignore it. We cannot be that naive if we want to create strong women who take responsibility for their choices and who are able to defend themselves. Power is not always a threat, it can be potency. But if talk about sex is always threatening, traumatizing, anything associated with it, however innocuous (a joke, a TV ad, a pick-up line), will cause fear. And any dictator knows: there is no more effective tool of domination than fear.