Do THIS to find out if there is a spy app on your phone

In the same way that computers are subject to getting a virus that compromises their functioning and that causes you to have many problems, cell phones can also suffer from this evil of virtual threats. This is the case of spyware and stalkerware. Both are used to do evil.

They are always used with malicious intent, usually in an attempt to steal users’ personal data. despite the two software have the same main objective, they are not alike.

spyware

That software is known to bring the virus to the mobile through infected documents. Once there, it searches for data in a more generalized way, ie, searches for passwords, banking information and other things.

stalkerware

This application is used to spy on someone, so it is often linked to cases of harassment in relationships.

In any case, both one and the other are considered real threats to victims who are not even aware of what is happening. Now we are going to teach you how to find out if there is some kind of spy on your cell phone.

How do I know if I’m being spied on by cell phone?

There is no formula for knowing if you are being watched or not, after all, they know how to hide very well. Despite this, the application still leaves some traces that denounce its presence on the cell phone.

So the first thing to do is observe if there is anything unusual happening on your phone. For example:

Check if your cell phone has some kind of crash or is slow for no reason;

See if the data and battery are running out too fast;

Make sure your phone is not heating up too fast.

We know that this type of problem is not only caused by spyware or stalkerwaresbut as they always work in the background, it is very common for the cell phone to show some inconsistency.

After you have done the above checks, you should look for some strange app that got installed on your smartphone without your authorization.

You should go into the settings and carefully analyze one by one of your apps to see if there are any that you don’t remember having installed on your own.

Remembering that in the case of cell phones with Android system, the software are in a list located in the device settings. You can also choose to use a antivirus reliable to always be performing a complete scan on your cell phone.

How to uninstall a spy app from my cell phone?

Unfortunately, uninstalling a spy application is not a very easy task, but it is also not impossible, so it is recommended to use an antivirus to scan and also uninstall the spy application.

This is the easiest way.

But if you don’t trust antiviruses much, you can choose to remove this spy application manually, but you should be very careful not to end up uninstalling something that is important for the phone to work.

Finally, if none of the above options work for you, try doing the restoration from the factory of your mobile device. We just point out that this option will erase all your files, so it will go back to being like the cell phone taken from the store.

Also, don’t forget to keep your phone up to date.