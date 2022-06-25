Dog gives her life to save family children from mountain lion attack

On June 14, a family residing in Havens near Idaho Springs, a mountain community located west of Denver, Colorado, United States, experienced the scare of children being chased by a mountain lion, also known as a cougar.

Luckily, Lady, the family dog, a pit bull and chihuahua mix, was nearby and saved them from the animal’s ferocious attack. She was considered a hero, but unfortunately she was sacrificed, due to the severity of her injuries.

Lady puppy. (Photo: Personal Archive/ Virginia Havens)

The furry one arrived in the family about three years ago and has always been very close to the four children of the house. And her ‘nanny’ instinct was what motivated her to face the ferocious animal.

“She was always watching over the kids,” the mother explained to CBS4. “Always closer to our youngest.”

The sad episode happened during the afternoon, when the children were playing in the backyard. The parents were inside the house, doing household chores, when they noticed the Lady’s restlessness.

Lady in the lap of one of the children of the family. (Photo: Personal Archive/ Virginia Havens)

“I was inside making dinner, my husband was here in the garage washing his car,” said Virginia Havens. “[Meu marido] heard Lady going crazy, it was so fast.”

The dog’s agitation was because the animal, approximately 1.80 meters long, was attacking the children in the garden. And despite being smaller than the cougar, Lady ran to the little ones to save them.

“Lady was doing her thing, barking, you know, positioning herself for defense and she went the opposite direction here only to come back to gain momentum for her attack,” Havens said.

While the two ‘fought’, the parents gathered the children into the house, but rescuing the dog was impossible, as the mountain lion had already grabbed Lady in its jaws.

“I heard her crying, which made me more frantic because she was my fur baby,” Havens said.

Mountain lion. Ilustrative Photo. (Photo: @priscilladupreez)

The couple immediately called the police for help, officers arrived at the property firing non-lethal shots to free the dog from the animal and drive it away from the property. But unfortunately the action was not in time to save the puppy.

“I’m like ‘Oh my God! She’s fine! She’s alive!'” Havens said.

“She’s all bloody. Her eye is bulging, she’s breathing hard, she’s got a hole in her skull,” Havens said.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the dog was euthanized. (Photo: Personal Archive/ Virginia Havens)

Seeing her in that state, the family soon took her to the veterinarian, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do, having, unfortunately, to euthanize her. The emotional couple cried and thanked Lady for saving their children.

“If she wasn’t there, we would have a completely different kind of tragedy…she was absolutely our hero,” Havens said. “She was always watching over the kids.”

The cougar is native to the Americas, ranging from the Canadian region of Yukon to the Strait of Magellan in the south.

The authorities say that the encounter of humans with these animals is rare and that if it happens, there is little chance of being attacked, but they recommend that people who live in these places stay alert.

