DOOGEE officializes the new rugged smartphones S61 and S61 Pro – All in Technology

Focused on serving an audience that enjoys robust smartphones, DOOGEE has just made official two new models called S61 and S61 Pro. At the moment, the prices of both handsets are still unknown, but it is known that they will be available globally starting next month.

Speaking of specs, both the S61 and S61 Pro feature water protection (IP68/IP69K) and MIL-STD-810H construction. Under design, the S61 has a “translucent” rear finish that pretends to show the internal components of the device. In addition, they include 6″ screens with a resolution of 1,440 x 720 pixels and brightness of up to 500 nits.

In terms of hardware, DOOGEE added a MediaTek Helio G35 chip along with 6GB of RAM. However, the regular version includes 64GB of internal space against 128GB of the Pro model. Additionally, the S61 packs a 20MP main and 8MP front-facing camera, while the Pro goes up to 48MP and 16MP respectively.

The translucent design of the S61 is just an effect and not really a transparent back.

To keep the power going longer, there’s a 5,180mAh battery in both, but the charging capacity is yet to be announced. In any case, both handsets will come out of the box with the Android 12 operating system ready to go.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know the special launch price of the new DOOGEE S61 series. So stay tuned for more information.