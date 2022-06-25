Dune: Part II Finds Its Lady Margot

After the talented cast assembled for “Dune”, Villeneuve continues to look for new faces for the second part. Léa Seydoux is the most recent.

“Dune: Parte II” will only begin filming towards the end of 2022, but for now it is gathering new names for the cast. After Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler were announced as the latest additions, Léa Seydoux is now also confirmed. The actress will play Lady Margot, one of Paul Atreides’ most important allies in the war with the Harkonnens.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista are all confirmed to reprise their roles from the first film. With Denis Villeneuve back in the directorial chair, the screenplay is co-authored by him with John Spaihts.

From Warner Bros. studios, “Dune” became a real success with critics and audiences. It earned more than 400 million dollars worldwide, despite having a simultaneous launch strategy on a streaming platform (HBO Max). It won a total of 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture; in the end he won six golden statuettes, all of them in technical categories.

A science fiction film, the film is inspired by the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert (1965). Despite not being the first film adaptation – the first was in 1984 -, this one aroused a lot of curiosity among movie lovers and conquered new generations to the story.

TRAILER | DUNE CONQUERED CRITICISM

Did you have the opportunity to see “Dune” in the cinema?