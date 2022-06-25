Ex-BBB Felipe Prior offers to do free architectural design of Luva de Pedreiro’s house | Bahia

“Hey, Luva! I’m an architect, you know it? If you want, I’ll design your house, I’m committed to designing your house. It’s free, bro! It’s us! ex-BBB.

“If you want, I’ll do the project. I’m an architect and I’m committed to doing it, okay? We just exchange ideas in direct and just say: ‘I want to have the house built by the Prior’. I do it, it’s not for show up, you’re connected! I’ll do the project, ok? You can leave it”, he concluded.

1 of 2 Ex-BBB Felipe Prior offers to make a free architectural project for the house in Luva de Pedreiro — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Former BBB Felipe Prior offers to make a free architectural project of the house in Luva de Pedreiro — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

In a note released on social media, on Wednesday night (22), Allan Jesus informed that he received the news about a new agency through the press and that he has a contract with Luva de Pedreiro until 2026.

“If any of the parties wants to effectively terminate the current contract, in addition to respecting the way agreed to do so, they must officially communicate their decision to the other”, said the businessman.

A day later, the businessman said that the client has R$ 2 million to receive because of advertising contracts. However, the businessman stated that the payment will be made from the month of July. [Veja no vídeo abaixo]

Pedreiro Glove agent says that Bahian influencer has R$ 2 million to receive

Luva de Pedreiro’s agent stated that Iran, who became known for the catchphrases “Receba”, “Graças a Deus, pai” and “We Brazilians are the best in the world”, has two personal accounts. However, his career financial transactions are managed by a corporate account that was created this year.

This Friday afternoon (24), the website of ASJ Consultoria, a company owned by Allan Jesus, went offline. O g1 tried to contact the company to find out why the platform was down, but it was not answered until the last update of this report.

The announcement of the break in the recording of the videos was made by Luva de Pedreiro on Sunday (19). He was irritated by the demands he has suffered.

“I’m for my followers. What my followers say to me there… You know? I don’t drink, partner. I’m healthy. You know? But I want to vent on this f***. , he commented, elated.

Allan Jesus also informed that his company, ASJ Consultoria, had not received any communication from Luva de Pedreiro about an attempted termination.

2 of 2 Glove de Pedreiro: Iran Ferreira does live angry with charges on social networks and announces pause in videos — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks Glove of Pedreiro: Iran Ferreira does live angry with charges on social networks and announces pause in videos — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

Glove de Pedreiro: Iran Ferreira does live angry with charges and announces pause in videos

In the live in which he announced the break in the videos, Luva de Pedreiro even responded to some followers who commented that he would be changed during the live.

“A hug for you there. These days I don’t post a video. I’m going to stay there for a while… Are you on? No posting video. I’ll cool my head, man! They keep bothering the guy. Follow this f*ck *** alone. God and my fans bro. F*** it. The rest is the rest,” added the influencer.

After the influencer’s speeches, followers began to ask if he was okay, and came to speculate that the young man was dissatisfied with his advisory team and with the businessman. Iran did not respond to speculation.

On Monday night (20), however, the Bahian returned to interact on social networks. In the published video, the Bahian makes another soccer move. In the caption, he did not comment on the decision to re-post. He said, “Thank God, father.”

Less than 24 hours after announcing a pause in the publication of videos, Luva de Pedreiro makes a post

Bahian influencers gather millions of followers with catchphrases and good humor

Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and was born in the city of Quijingue, 322 kilometers from Salvador. The Pedreiro Glove became a sensation on social media with videos of its feats in a floodplain field in the city, always accompanied by the catchphrase: “receive!”.

The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. The celebration of each goal went viral, especially in the world of the ball. Neymar, Nenê, the Germans Serge Gnabry and Kimmich, and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s son have already noticed the Bahian and, like the millions of followers, have taken the ‘receive’ to various corners.

The young man is the most followed football influencer on Instagram: he has more than 14 million followers. On TikTok, where he became successful for celebrating goals, Iran Ferreira has about 17 million profiles.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia