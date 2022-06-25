Fans are shocked by discovery of Doctor Strange 2 hero

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness demonstrated incredible use of CGI, and fans were even more surprised to recently discover that Black Lightning’s entire costume was built in CGI.

The ugly revelation via a Twitter user post @HailEternalshowing behind-the-scenes footage of the feature that shows actor Anson Mount with special motion capture paraphernalia.

The tweet already has more than 80,000 likes on the social network and, among the comments, fans say they are shocked by the quality of the CGI, which looks very real.

However, some also wonder if it wouldn’t have been more practical to give the actor a real outfit. See what is being said:

The CGI looks great and didn’t even notice. Still, why even go through the trouble of millions constantly rendering the suit and paying more than just getting a real practical suit? It just seems unnecessary. — FilmFan (@morenol_1990) June 24, 2022

I rewatched it on Disney plus and you can really tell. It looks great in some scenes but his eyes and face him look weird in others. — Cris 🇨🇦🇨🇱 (@CristianAlexPer) June 23, 2022

“I always knew, it was so obvious”, jokes this user, making fun of fans who tried to pay for special effects experts.

More about Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now available on Disney+.