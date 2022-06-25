Fans praise duo after victory over Operário

Vasco follows its path towards the first division of the national elite, and took another important step this Friday (24). Victory by 3×0 over Operário, with the right to crowded São Januário. With the score, Gigante da Colina touches the leader Cruzeiro, maintaining the second position with 30 points so far.
On the web, the cruzmaltina fans celebrated the victory, and elected their heroes of the result. Two of them specifically had their names among the most cited on Twitter on Friday night. Are they: Baby and Palaces.
In the case of Nenê, the assistance for Quinteros’ first goal and the penalty goal, made the crowd praise the veteran on social networks.
As for Palacios, it couldn’t be different. The free-kick goal that gave the final numbers to Vasco’s victory was a subject in the midst of the Cruzmaltina crowd, with people even comparing it with the idol Juninho Pernambucano.
Vasco’s sequence in Serie B:
To maintain the position in the G4, which gives access to the first division of the Brasileirão, Vasco has, in the sequence, games against Novorizontino (away), Sport (home), Criciúma (away), Sampaio Corrêa (away), and ends the first turn against Ituano (house).