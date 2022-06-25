Fans praise duo after victory over Operário

Credit: Reproduction / Vasco

Vasco follows its path towards the first division of the national elite, and took another important step this Friday (24). Victory by 3×0 over Operário, with the right to crowded São Januário. With the score, Gigante da Colina touches the leader Cruzeiro, maintaining the second position with 30 points so far.

On the web, the cruzmaltina fans celebrated the victory, and elected their heroes of the result. Two of them specifically had their names among the most cited on Twitter on Friday night. Are they: Baby and Palaces.

In the case of Nenê, the assistance for Quinteros’ first goal and the penalty goal, made the crowd praise the veteran on social networks.

We already know how it works. He’s irritating, spoiled, slow and such, but Nenê is the only one in this squad who knows the way to the goal. there’s not much to do — CRVG of Deception (@crvgdadecepcao) June 24, 2022

Baby doesn’t cross, he makes love….. — JEAN HELFENBERGER (@jeanfaisca1) June 24, 2022

“ah, because the baby has to be a reserve” Friend, just accept that you don’t know about this sport football — Helder Floret ✠ (@hfloret) June 24, 2022

You can put it on Nenê’s account: one more assist and one more goal. How can some have the courage to say that Grandpa doesn’t decide games anymore? — Fabio Torres (@fabiotorres92) June 24, 2022

As for Palacios, it couldn’t be different. The free-kick goal that gave the final numbers to Vasco’s victory was a subject in the midst of the Cruzmaltina crowd, with people even comparing it with the idol Juninho Pernambucano.

CARLITOS PALÁCIOS GENIO DA BOLA PORRA THE BIGGEST CHILEAN IN HISTORY — Vascaino of Depression (@Vascaino_Depre) June 24, 2022

Pernambucano Palaces, only. — Colina Informa ✠⁷⁷⁷ (@Colina_Informa) June 24, 2022

Palacios is Vasco’s player of the future Patience with the mlk, he goes far with Vasco’s shirt. — Gustavo Eloi 🤙 (@eloicrvg) June 25, 2022

I was already full of goosebumps and emotional, Palacios scored the goal and I burst into tears. What a fucking goal, he deserved it too much!!

And another show of this fucking crowd! — Lidi ✠ (@crvglidiane) June 24, 2022

To maintain the position in the G4, which gives access to the first division of the Brasileirão, Vasco has, in the sequence, games against Novorizontino (away), Sport (home), Criciúma (away), Sampaio Corrêa (away), and ends the first turn against Ituano (house).