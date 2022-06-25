‘Fast and Furious 10’: Daniela Melchior gives CLUE about her character in new behind-the-scenes image

When Daniela Melchior was climbed to ‘Fast and Furious 10′it was said that she would have a significant role in the plot.

But for now, nothing has been revealed about the origin of the character.

However, the star hinted at the role in a recent post on her Instagram profile.

When sharing a photo while doing makeup Vin Dieselshe wrote:

“Always on the alert, big brother.”

That was enough for fans to believe that Melchior is playing another sister of Dominic Toretto, character of Diesel.

Previously, Diesel also shared an image hugging the character of Melchiorwho looks quite shaken in his arms.

In the caption, he wrote:

“The original icons alongside the amazing new members of our family…Blessed and grateful! Daniela MelchiorI hope to make you proud!”

Debut scheduled for May 2023the feature will also feature the return of Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. Michael Rookerwho made a cameo in ‘fast and furious 9‘ will also return in the new film.

The production will also introduce Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’), Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), Daniela Melchior (‘The Suicide Squad’) and Alan Ritchson (‘Reacher’) and Rita Moreno (‘Amor, Sublime Amor’).

please note that Dwayne Johnson will NOT return after your fight with the Vin Dieselas well as director Justin Linwho left the production after conflicts with the actor.

Louis Letterrier (‘The Incredible Hulk’) was hired to direct.

