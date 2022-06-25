Fast & Furious 10 actress shares new set photo with Vin Diesel

Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior posted a photo on her Instagram profile with Vin Diesel.

The two stars are working together on the film Fast and Furious 10, and the photo in question was taken behind the scenes of the film, although the blue-screen backdrop doesn’t reveal details about what kind of scene they were shooting that day.

“Always take care of your older brother”, writes Melchior in the caption of the image.

Check it out below:

More on Fast and Furious

The Fast and Furious franchise has been around since 2001 and is considered one of the longest-running and most profitable franchises of all time.

Fast and Furious 9, the latest in the saga, was released in 2021 in theaters and did not win the critics, but made more than $ 726 million at the box office.

Not much is known about the next film in the saga, called Fast X, except that it appears to have suffered some issues behind the scenes: longtime franchise director Justin Lin left the film amid alleged disagreements with Vin Diesel. , main actor. Then, Louis Leterrier was hired to direct the feature, which is already being filmed.

In addition to Diesel, the cast includes Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa and Michelle Rodriguez.