fatal conclusion

What about those who believe in promises that cannot be kept? The real world is so wide open that it is difficult to understand these people. Just delirium to explain the devotion to regimes like Cuba, Venezuela, China… People who don’t see, or make a point of not seeing. People without information, without knowledge, without memory. People who dream, ignoring the nightmares that socialism, communism, that all this crap imposes daily, and without mercy, on almost 2 billion people. Is it so hard to understand that it didn’t work out, that it never will?

No economic advance can be linked to lack of freedom. There is no way to defend a dictatorship, no matter what it is. There is no way to defend the Chinese Communist Party. Record GDP growth be damned if the air you breathe is dense, tense, if every step is watched. Want to be a superpower? It is fair, as long as it first becomes a free and democratic country. And for that, of course, there is no way to bet on an oppressive state, controlling everything and everyone.

Now, Colombia is heading towards an endless hole of failures. A former bandit in power, a guerrilla linked to drug traffickers, promising, right away, to free criminals. And their crimes to come are already known… Increase in taxes, in government spending, in public debt, increase in the State… Constant intervention in the economy, price fixing, money printing, social programs around the clock… Aversion to private capital, generalized nationalization… Colombia will go bankrupt.

The future president of the country, who was a friend of Hugo Chávez, also talks about “social justice”, about “racial justice”, even though it is known that there is truly only justice, without complements, the same for all, or it ceases to be justice. . It is the “anointed ones” mentioned by Thomas Sowell, those who have “moral superiority”, who have the nerve to distrust reality, since it does not match the vision of the socialists. All the evidence, all the facts are contrary to your ideas. Then, the real is suppressed and a world of fantasies is announced.

Always peddling utopias, socialists are returning to power, ready to keep the poor in poverty, dependent on the state. It’s been a long time since this band appropriated kindness, fraternity, solidarity. They have demonic powers to deceive, to deceive. To disagree with them, even on the basis of irrefutable facts and events, is to be considered selfish, insensitive, evil. We’re all in danger. Reality has been blocked, as Thomas Sowell explains so well, “so that a dangerous action in progress can blindly proceed to its fatal conclusion.”

Content edited by: Marcio Antonio Campos