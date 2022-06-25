Filming in Portugal of the Fast and Furious saga will close A24. See when and where – Culture

Filming of the new episode of the Hollywood saga “Furious Speed” is taking place in Portugal, in the Central Region, and will force road cuts on several days starting next week and then throughout the month of June, this Saturday the directors of the Centro de Portugal Film Commission and Sagesse Productions, who are carrying out the work.

The stage is the Viseu Dão Lafões region, more specifically some sections of the A24 motorway and the objective of those responsible is to guarantee the safety of the filming, but also to minimize the impact on the lives of residents in the region. On days when filming is taking place, tolls will not be charged to those who pass at times when sections of the motorway continue to operate normally.

The filming of the film will take place in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal. With a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the cast includes names such as Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, among others.

The dates and sections that will be closed to traffic are as follows:

A24 – full cut in both directions:

June 28 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 9 – Moimenta da Beira and Lamego to Node 10 – Armamar and Valdigem

June 29 – 6am to 10pm

Node 5 – Carvalhal to Node 7 Castro Daire Norte

June 30 – 6 am to 10 pm

Knot 11 Peso da Régua to Knot 12 – Nogueira

July 6th to July 8th – 6am to 10pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 11th to July 13th – 6am to 10pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 14th to July 15th – 6am to 10pm

Node 5 – Carvalhal to Node 7 Castro Daire Norte

July 18 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 9 – Moimenta da Beira and Lamego to Node 10 – Armamar and Valdigem

July 19 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 20 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 21 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 22nd to July 26th – 6am to 10pm

Knot 11 Peso da Régua to Knot 12 – Nogueira

A24 – Full cut – north/south direction

22nd of July to 26th of July – 24 hours

Knot 11 Peso da Régua to Knot 12 – Nogueira