Filming of the “Furious Speed” saga cuts traffic on Portuguese highways

120 kilometers per hour is the maximum speed for driving on Portuguese highways. But on June 28 and 29, other types of speeds will be allowed, much more furious. It is during these days, next Tuesday and Wednesday, that the shooting of the new film in the “Furious Speed” saga, “Fast X”, will take over the highway (A24) that connects Viseu to Vila Real, informed the Lamego City Council and also that of Castro Daire, which will be affected on June 29.

“Due to the filming of a Universal Pictures movie [‘Velocidade Furiosa’]on June 28, between 6 am and 10 pm, the A24 Motorway will be closed between Lamego (entrance nº9) and Armamar/Valdigem (entrance nº10)”, said the municipality of Lamego on the website and on Facebook, leaving an apology “for the inconvenience”.

However, there are those who do not seem so bothered by the cut of the highway in the region of Lamego and Armamar, given the return that this impediment could bring. “The alternative of the road is terrible, but the view of the place and repercussion will be world-renowned, with potential for tourist return. And the landscape is beautiful”, can be read in one of the comments.

Identical stance to the comment is that of the municipality of Castro Daire, who, when informing about the constraints – on June 29, between 6 am and 10 pm, the A24 motorway between Carvalhal (entry nº5) and Castro Daire Norte (entry nº7) will be closed — refers to benefits.

“The location of the footage will create some constraints on mobility in our county during the recordings. We ask for everyone’s understanding, as it is a unique opportunity to place Castro Daire in the world cinematographic scene, with the enormous positive expectation of the impacts inherent therein,” he wrote.

Cars will drive along these highways at high speed, as is usual in the films of the saga, as well as the protagonists of the new film “Fast X”: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and, among others, the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, who has been welcomed by the “family” of the Universal Pictures film, produced by Sagesse Productions (also responsible for the shooting of “House of the Dragon” and the prequel to the television series “A Game of Thrones”).