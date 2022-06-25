Finally! Google starts updating Nest Hub Max with Fuchsia OS

Fuchsia OS is the operating system designed by Google to replace Linux in its smart products. This Friday (24th), the big tech has finally started updating the Nest Hub Max with the platform launched in 2021. The news comes after more than a year since the Nest Hub started receiving the most efficient software.
The update will initially arrive for some Preview Program users, but it shouldn’t be long before the new operating system is made available to everyone. The improvements are barely noticeable at first glance, but Fuchsia OS promises much more performance and smoother integration into smart home devices.
The Nest Hub Max is more complicated to upgrade due to its extra functions when compared to the 1st and 2nd generation Nest Hub. The more advanced model doubles as a smart home security camera, so it’s essential that Fuchsia OS doesn’t present any gaps for the smart display.
It is also worth remembering that the device offers several interesting applications for users and professionals, such as native support for Zoom videoconferences, Google Duo and streaming movies and series from Netflix, YouTube and other platforms.
There are rumors that the new operating system will no longer be a software seen only in the IoT segment and will become part of the lives of all Google users by replacing Android. In December 2021, reliable leakers claimed that Samsung would start using Fuchsia OS on its phones.