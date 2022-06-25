Finally! Google starts updating Nest Hub Max with Fuchsia OS

Fuchsia OS is the operating system designed by Google to replace Linux in its smart products. This Friday (24th), the big tech has finally started updating the Nest Hub Max with the platform launched in 2021. The news comes after more than a year since the Nest Hub started receiving the most efficient software.

The update will initially arrive for some Preview Program users, but it shouldn’t be long before the new operating system is made available to everyone. The improvements are barely noticeable at first glance, but Fuchsia OS promises much more performance and smoother integration into smart home devices.