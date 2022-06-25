Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde

Afternoon Session (Disclosure) (photo: Disclosure)

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

divorce

Original Title: divorce

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Pedro Amorim

Cast: Camila Morgado, Murilo Bencio, Luciana Paes, Thelmo Fernandes

Class: Romance

Noeli and Jlio get rich after creating a nationally successful tomato sauce. But the two grow apart and an incident is the final straw for their separation.

tuesday

I Rob

Original Title: I, Robot

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Alex Proyas

Cast: Will SmithBridget MoynahanBruce GreenwoodJames CromwellChiMcbrideAlan Tudyk

Class: I stay scientific

In the year 2035, a technology-hating police officer is called in to investigate a murder that appears to have been committed by a robot.

Wednesday

minions

Original Title: minions

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Kyle Balda; Pierre Coffin

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Steve Carell, Jon Hamm

Class: animation

Before meeting Gru, the minions are desperately looking for a boss to serve. They travel to a convention of villains and are enchanted by the cruel Scarlet.

Thursday

welcome life

Original Title: People Like Us

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Alex Kurtzman

Cast: Elizabeth BanksBarbara Eve HarrisChris PineJon FavreauMichellePfeifferOlivia Wilde

Class: Drama

After his father’s death, Sam discovers that all of his inheritance has been left to Josh, Frankie’s troubled son. As you approach them, their lives change forever.

Friday

A Family in Trouble

Original Title: parental guidance

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Andy Fickman

Cast: Billy Crystal, Kyl Harrison Breitkpof, Bailee Madison, Bette Midler, TomEverett Scott, Marisa Tomei

Class: comedy

When their daughter leaves for work, Artie and Diane take care of their grandchildren. Only modern methods of education conflict with what they know.

Check out other movies that will be showing during the week on TV

This post Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde was first published on TV Observatório.