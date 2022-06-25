Flaco López scores five in Palmeiras training and excites; watch

Newly signed by Palmeiras, striker Flaco López impressed the fans by scoring five goals in today’s training session, at the Football Academy, in a replay after a 1-0 defeat to São Paulo, in the Copa do Brasil.

The Palmeiras already opened the countdown to the debut, excited with the performance of the Argentine, but they will still have to wait. The striker will only be able to play for Abel Ferreira’s team from July 18, when the transfer window for Brazilian football reopens – another striker, Miguel Merentiel lives the same expectation.

In a video released by Palmeiras on social media, López swung the net five times, four of them with his left leg and one with his right. The performance drew applause from those in attendance.

On social media, Alviverdes were impressed with the “killer” and have already set up the “ideal attack” of Abel Ferreira’s team for the season’s sequel.

The Argentine player signed with the Palestra Italia team until July 2026, which acquired 70% of his economic rights. And it was announced to the sound of the tango “Por una Cabeza”, immortalized by Carlos Gardel.

See the reactions of the fans:

Fool me, José Manuel “Flaco” Lopez. — Vic (@vic_busatto) June 24, 2022

Looking forward to seeing you on the field — Brenno Ribeiro (@BrennoRibeir0) June 24, 2022