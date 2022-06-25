Flamengo X América-MG – Superesportes

47

1 time Maracan break! With a goal from Gabriel, Flamengo will defeat Amrica-MG for the Brazilian Championship.

1 time Submissions: Flamengo 10×5 America-MG.

1 time Two minutes extra.

1 time Taking a free-kick from the right, Patric shoots into the area. Lucas Kal takes the opportunity to kick and sends the ball close to the target, left of the goal defended by Santos.

1 time Gabriel’s fourth goal in this edition of the Brazilian Championship.

1 time GOOOLLLLL DO FLAMENGO!!!!!! In a fast counterattack by the Carioca club, Pedro receives a call from Santos, escapes the mark and prepares the move for Gabriel. The striker kicks in goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli to open the scoring.

1 time After taking a corner, Marlon kicks with his right foot, but towards the baseline.

1 time Patric takes the free-kick from the right side into the area. Lucas Kal dodges in the small area, but Joo Gomes puts his foot forward to block the hit.

1 time Thiago Maia and Al argue after a marked foul in the attack in favor of América-MG.

1 time Joo Gomes positions himself in front of the pair of defenders asking for the ball and tries to speed up Flamengo’s transition to attack.

1 time Pedro opens left-handed for Ayrton Lucas to infiltrate. The winger stretches a pass to Gabriel in the area, but the defense manages to cut it.

1 time Lucas Kal gets the rebound from Patric’s cross, clears the marker and shoots over Thiago Maia.

1 time Arrascaeta takes the corner from the right and finds Joo Gomes in the area. The midfielder finishes in the corner and Matheus Cavichioli makes a good defense to keep the score at 0x0.

1 time Everaldo takes a corner with great effect, the ball makes the curve outside and goes out in a goal kick for goalkeeper Santos to charge.

1 time Arrascaeta misses a pass in the attack, works hard on the marking and blocks a cross in the defensive field, giving a corner to Amrica-MG.

1 time Patric crosses the midfield line with the ball under control and pushes the Minas Gerais club into the attacking field.

1 time Everaldo takes a corner from the right into the area. Flamengo’s defense shows service from above and alleviates the danger.

1 time Gabriel dominates the ball from the right side, kicks deflected by the marking and the ball explodes on the crossbar.

1 time The performance of the carioca club grows in the last ten minutes and the red black is collecting chances to open the scoring.

1 time Gabriel’s cross at the end blocked by the American defense and Flamengo gets a corner.

1 time Rodinei kicks from outside the area with a curve and demands a defense from Matheus Cavichioli in the right corner.

1 time Andreas Pereira takes a corner from the right to the center of the area, Gustavo Henrique tests in the center of the target and Matheus Cavichioli pats the back line.

1 time Juninho is out of direct connection with the attack and delivers the ball to defender Lo Pereira.

1 time Gabriel stretches the pass looking for Pedro in the small area, but der was well positioned on the mark and cuts midway.

1 time Ayrton Lucas supports the attack, crosses from the left into the area and the visiting defense cuts through the air.

1 time Arrascaeta cobra foul from the left side into the area. Lo Pereira raises more than two markers and tests close to the target.

1 time Danilo Avelar is given a yellow card for fouling Arrascaeta.

1 time Ball possession: Flamengo 45% Amrica-MG.

1 time Arrascaeta’s cross passes Gabriel and the visiting defense partially cuts. Andreas Pereira takes the rebound and shoots the ball straight across the baseline.

1 time Flamengo misses too many passes and finds it difficult to threaten the goal defended by Matheus Cavichioli.

1 time Felipe Azevedo tries to escape in a counterattack to Amrica-MG, but Thiago Maia steals the ball and plays.

1 time Joo Gomes receives the first yellow card of the match.

1 time Rodinei opens on the right wing, Arrascaeta crosses into the area, but hits the visiting defense.

1 time Gabriel receives an offside pass inside the area, doesn’t have an angle to kick and plays for Pedro, who pierces. With the ball stopped, the referee calls the offside.

1 time The defender tries to kick from the middle of the street, but shows a lack of aim. Santos watches the ball leave the baseline.

1 time Lucas Kal is fouled in midfield and is fouled.

1 time Wrong passes: Flamengo 2×3 Amrica-MG.

1 time Patric calls the table with Henrique Almeida on the right side of the attack.

1 time Pedro receives in depth in command of the attack, but kicks blocked by Avelar and the ball remains dampened for the defense of the goalkeeper of Amrica-MG.

1 time Arrascaeta delays play for Ayrton Lucas, who tries to advance on the left side.

1 time Even playing in Rio de Janeiro, Amrica-MG starts the duel on top and puts pressure on the Flamengo team.

1 time In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Corinthians 0x0 Santos.

1 time referee gives Lucas Kal a free-kick on top of Arrascaeta.

1 time After the free kick, Marlon from the left to the entrance of the area. Arrascaeta hits high.

1 time Pedro puts a lot of force in passing for the infiltration of Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan doesn’t have control and the ball is left in the area for Matheus Cavichioli to defend.

1 time Amrica-MG bets on a descent on the left side with Marlon, but Flamengo’s marking contains the onslaught.

1 time Start the game in the Brazilian!

1 time All ready for the start of the duel at Maracan! In moments, the ball rolls for the Brazilian Championship.

1 time Flamengo and América-MG are defined with changes in the squad in relation to the previous game. At the Rio club, the main news are goalkeeper Santos and striker Pedro, who forms the attack line with Gabriel.

1 time The two clubs are tied in the standings with 15 points. With an advantage in the goal difference criterion, Flamengo is placed 14th, followed by América-MG in 15th place.

1 time If Flamengo won only one duel in the last five rounds of the Brazilian Championship, América-MG won once in the last eight rounds.

0

1 time Flamengo x Amrica-MG ope two teams in search of better form in the season.