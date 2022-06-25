Flamengo’s finances in 2021: with record revenues and debt under control, it’s not money that the red-black administration lacks | sport business

At this point in the championship, the analysis of Flamengo’s administration needs to be accompanied by what accountants call, in financial statements, “subsequent events”. In other words, what has happened to the association since the closing of the accounts. Today, the now famous crisis in Gávea is taking shape.

The red-black team is in 14th place in the Brazilian Championship and opened the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil with a defeat to Atlético-MG in the first leg. The sports crisis pushes politics: the “council” set up to manage football breaks up, former presidents and partners write a letter against the amateurism of Rodolfo Landim’s board.

How does finance help fans understand this context? Is the club underperforming on the pitch due to lack of money? Is there any possibility of new investments?

ge tries to answer these and other questions in this text, part of the annual series on Brazilian football finances, based on the most recent financial statements, referring to 2021.

The analysis begins by comparing billing (everything that was collected each year) and indebtedness (what there was to pay on the last day of each year), as it somehow indicates the financial health of the club. Debts are manageable as long as there is money to pay them.

In the case of Flamengo, the interpretation of the data needs to consider the deferral of revenues from 2020 to 2021, in particular in broadcasting rights. This is common to all clubs.

As the last edition of the Brasileirão only ended last year, because of the pandemic, its television payments were accounted for in the balance sheet for the following year. This calculation includes the award for the 2020 title, in addition to fixed and ordinary payments.

In practice, this accounting anomaly means the following: the 2021 revenue was artificially increased by revenue that, under normal conditions, would belong to 2020. As in Flamengo the transmission moves significant values, the variation is impaired.

In the red-black billing, broadcasting rights represent the largest share – a fact that is present in more clubs. The accounting issue, the deferral of income, explains in part this amount. But not only.

Also among these rights are awards for competitions such as the Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. As much as the fan was dissatisfied with last season, as there was no title, the second place, semi-final and final, respectively, significantly increased revenues in all these competitions.

In the commercial and marketing department, there is one of the greatest red-black virtues. The club raised BRL 247 million in sponsorship, advertising and licensing – the best performance in Brazilian football this season, with a good advantage.

Revenue from fans is temporarily hampered by force majeure, as in 2021, the pandemic still prevented the Maracanã gates from being opened for much of the season. The fan-members program is also pulled down.

Invoicing is still reinforced by player transfers. With R$ 222 million net (discounting third-party participations and commissions), Flamengo has the best numbers in the country in this line as well. The three sales that contributed the most were those of Gerson, Rodrigo Muniz and Yuri César.

The comparison between budget (with projections made by the board before the season started) and balance (with concrete numbers, after it ended) shows how the Flamengo year was.

Among the revenues, the negative highlight is for the box office. At the end of 2020, the board bet that the pandemic would end much sooner, so it predicted R$ 100 million in box office. Did not happen. Invoicing with supporters and partners was also lower than expected.

These frustrations were offset by departments that exceeded expectations. Marketing, through sponsorships, and football, through sales of athletes. In total, they stayed for them.

in BRL million Budgeted Accomplished Difference broadcast rights 406 450 44 marketing and commercial 171 247 76 Ticket offices and stadium 100 28 -72 Supporter and social partners 73 58 -15 Others 36 16 -20 Player transfers 168 222 54 Total 954 1021 67 football salary sheet not detailed -386 Not applicable Financial result -17 -10 7 net income 119 178 59

In expenses, the comparison of the payroll is hampered by a lack of transparency. Flamengo does not describe, in its budget, the amount it intends to spend the following season. Therefore, there is no way to say whether the accomplishment was above or below the planned.

It is possible to show the trajectory of this sheet, with the exception that, in 2020, the club was able to temporarily reduce salaries because of the pandemic. As with revenue, there are also costs that have been postponed to the following year, such as animals paid to players.

2017 – BRL 190 million

2018 – BRL 200 million

2019 – BRL 338 million

2020 – BRL 337 million

2021 – BRL 386 million

The financial result, shown in the table above, includes non-sporting items, such as interest on debts and exchange rate variations. Flamengo is organized in this sense and does not allow itself to be harmed.

Finally, the net result indicates whether the club had a surplus (profit) or deficit (loss) in the year. A line in which the red-black club has had no problems for a long time. However, it is necessary to note: as revenues were artificially raised because of the pandemic, the profit that the club would record under ordinary conditions also increased.

Flamengo’s debt profile has improved, particularly if short-term obligations (collected in less than one year) are separated from long-term obligations (beyond one year).

The club had ended 2020 with R$295 million to be paid in the short term. It was a large sum, even by red-black standards, which required efforts from the board in the search for money. The decision to sell important athletes, like Gerson, has to do with this need.

In 2021, the association ended the year with BRL 148 million to be paid in the same short term, a considerably lower amount than the previous year. Flamengo used this season to reorganize their debts and reduce the pressure they would put on their cash in 2022.

This reduction in short-term commitments is explained by a number of factors. In the first place, reinforcements were paid, whose rights had been bought in installments. The so-called “accounts payable on player transfers” have dropped a lot.

On the other hand, Flamengo ended the year with R$ 127 million in cash. As this money was available to pay any type of debt, according to the calculation that the ge adopts in all financial analyses, it was subtracted from the debts recorded in the short term.

In a third point, the red-black board managed to rearrange its bank debts. Banco de Brasília (BRB), also a football sponsor, agreed to lend R$ 71 million to Flamengo. Of this amount, R$31 million matures beyond 2023. This was another measure to reduce short-term debt and extend it over time.

Labor debts (with players, coaches and other employees) are mostly classified in the distant future, as they correspond to lawsuits, which still depend on final decisions and executions.

In the area described as fiscal, the club is registered in Profut and continues to make installment payments – unlike many opponents, who were unable to handle the “boletos” and have already joined new refinancing programs with the government.

Finally, in the chart below, the “others” column groups suppliers, other clubs and agents. The reduction of the amounts owed in this part was something that Flamengo clearly prioritized in the season.

It is remarkable how, in a few years, Flamengo’s business has increased. Even with the accounting details, it is a football club with R$ 1 billion in revenue – which had the merit of expanding practically all its revenue lines and will still be able to increase its earnings with Maracanã, with the end of restrictions of the pandemic.

It is also commendable that, with the ambition to win all the championships it disputes, the club has not compromised its finances. The reduction of indebtedness and the improvement of its profile, in relation to deadlines, are victories conquered last season through sacrifices. The biggest of them, Gerson, a key player in the starting lineup.

Sportingly, the red-black performance would be defensible if the analysis were restricted to 2021. Yes, the fan was very frustrated for not having won any title, and especially for the defeat to Palmeiras in the Libertadores final. But you can’t ignore the imponderable in football. A botched ball retreat, a well-positioned player on the other side, the story would change completely.

Libertadores final, Copa do Brasil semifinal and second place in the Brazilian Championship correspond to a sporting performance in line with the financial condition. Despite the consecutive dismissals of coaches and the crises caused by sometimes exaggerated expectations, those were not bad results.

In 2022, the situation worsened. With one of the highest salary sheets in Brazilian football, Flamengo should be in the fight for the top of the table in the Brasileirão, not so close to the relegation zone. Changes of coaches are constant – and they generate unnecessary debt – and the squad suffers from problems ranging from aging to injuries.

In short, if analyzed separately, the departments have different uses. While marketing and finance continue to stand out, football has not been able to apply the money so that the red-black economic advantage is also sporting.