Former Google President Says “Humans Will Have a Kind of ‘Second Me’ Made by Artificial Intelligence”

*André Lucena, from Toronto

In one of the most impactful talks at the Collision Conference, held in Toronto, Canada, and with on-site coverage of the Digital LookEric Schmidt, founder of Schmidt Futures, stated that in the next five years, humans will have a kind of “second self” made by artificial intelligence that will represent them on certain occasions.

publicity

“You’re going to have a system that’s going to watch you, that you can coach, that can talk like you, and that can represent you with some limitations in certain situations,” he said.

“We will also have a powerful artificial intelligence assistant that will give us advice. ‘That’s a good person, that’s a bad person, you can go to this place and you shouldn’t tell this story because it’s bad,’” added Schmidt.

Former Google President and CEO Eric Schmidt commented on Blake Lemoine, a senior software engineer at Google, that Google’s artificial intelligence tool called LaMDA (Language Model for Dialog Applications) has taken on a life of its own: “ The thing is, LaMDA is scary in the sense that you actually think you’re talking to someone who has knowledge. She is useful, but not conscious. None of the AI ​​researchers believe it is.”

Read more:

Schmidt added that “artificial intelligence is a system that is always learning”. “But we cannot let innovations change our lives. A child’s best friend cannot be a robot. She can’t walk up to a robot and say, ‘I’m going to tell you a secret’”.

Finally, he stressed that “humans cannot let the machines decide whether to attack because that is dangerous”.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!