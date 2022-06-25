Frozen mammoth baby found in Canada

Admin 15 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

frozen mammoth baby

Credit, Yukon government

photo caption,

The specimen is the best-preserved find to date in North America, experts say

A baby woolly mammoth was found frozen in the permafrost of northwestern Canada.

It is the first such discovery in North America.

The ice age mummified mammoth is believed to be over 30,000 years old.

It was found by prospectors in the Klondike region of Yukon on Tuesday (21/6).

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Russia says the West is idly worried about its aviation safety

The Russian Ministry of Transport issued a note in which it says “does not confirm …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved