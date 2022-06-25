Frustrating women having to fight for autonomy of their own bodies

The US Supreme Court decision to suspend the constitutional right to abortion does not necessarily imply a ban on the practice – states will have autonomy to decide, but the columnist of universe Isabela del Monde regretted the decision made today.

“I am very disappointed with this Supreme Court decision and it is extremely frustrating in 2022 that we have to dispute the autonomy of women for their own bodies. Abortion being a right does not make it an obligation”, she said during participation in the UOL News.

She also highlighted that the reversal of a decision made by the same court 49 years ago is a reflection of an American far-right occupation of the Supreme Court. Three of the current judges were appointments by former President Donald Trump.

“We see the arrival of this new extreme right in this space of decision-making with lifelong permanence and that is horrible. It is a feeling of hopelessness and tiredness, because it seems that we can never let our guard down and feel that one of our conquests is definitive. We always have to be on guard and that makes us tired and scared.”

Del Monde also warned of the impacts that the US Supreme Court’s decision may have not only in Brazil, but throughout the world. She highlighted that any restriction on the right to abortion, whatever, ends up consolidating an anti-abortion culture that already exists and is gaining more and more strength.

“As we have a great relationship of subservience of the Bolsonaro government in relation to the United States, it may be something they take as an example. (…) It will certainly have an impact on access to this right, we are increasingly building the idea that abortion is murder, that the fault of the unwanted pregnancy is exclusively the woman or the girl and we will have more and more restrictions. finished.