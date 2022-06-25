Gabriel Medina had Scooby and pals in 1st stage in Brazil since fight

Gabriel Medina had family, friends and famous friends among his fans in the Saquarema stage of the World Surfing Circuit. The Brazilian, however, was eliminated in the second round and said goodbye to the event.

This was the first time that the three-time world surfing champion competed in Brazil since the family feud between him, Simone (mother), Charles (stepfather and ex-coach) and Yasmin Brunet (ex-wife) began.

In short, the differences between Simone and Yasmin generated a crisis in the surfer’s family: Simone made accusations against Yasmin and claimed to have “pity for Gabriel’s lack of spirit”. Mother and son still broke up a society they had together. In the midst of conflicts, Gabriel stopped being trained by Charles, whom the surfer considers his father, and approached his biological father, Cláudio.

None of the family members mentioned above attended Saquarema to cheer for Gabriel in the stage. Sister Sophia didn’t come because she has a competition out of the country. Charles is her coach and also travels. Simone stayed in Maresias.

Gabriel’s brother Felipe, with his daughter and wife, Bruna Bordini, appeared in the city of Rio de Janeiro, whom Simone has already sued for moral damages, but lost the lawsuit.

Felipe Medina (left, wearing a black tank top, without a cap) and Fabão (right, wearing a black cap) Image: Gustavo Setti/UOL

Felipe is discreet on social media and does not usually appear in the media. In Saquarema, he cheered for his brother from inside the main cabin of the stage, on the sand of Itaúna beach, and regretted every wrong air of his brother Gabriel during the competition. On the first day, he went along quietly with his wife and daughter.

On the second day, when Gabriel was eliminated, he was in the company of a troop of the surfer’s peers, such as Fabão, security guard and great friend of the three-time world champion, and personal trainer Norton Mello.

They stayed in the same house as Medina in Saquarema and shared moments on social media, such as card games, table tennis and pictures of the sunset.

Who also shared the same roof with Gabriel in the city was the American surfer Griffin Colapinto, currently placed third in the ranking of the World Tour. He talked about the experience.

“It’s great to surround yourself with good people. It’s been a lot of fun being with him. I hope it happens again next year,” said Colapinto, who, like Medina, was eliminated in the playoffs at Saquarema.

Pedro Scooby and Paulo André, in the cabin in Saquarema Image: Gustavo Setti/UOL

The elimination crowd had Scooby and PA

Medina’s fans gained some illustrious names, such as former BBBs Pedro Scooby and Paulo André and skater Leticia Bufoni.

Scooby and PA accompanied the heat that resulted in elimination along with the rest of Gabriel’s friends in the box. They twisted side by side. Scooby even complained when the Australian Callum Robson, who beat Medina yesterday (24th) in the repechage, received a score above 8.00 points.

The two ex-BBB members also joined the audience who shouted and with their arms for Medina to position himself further to the left of the sea, where Robson caught his best waves. But it was no use. As soon as Gabriel was eliminated, PA and Scooby left the front of the box.