Global crisis: Samsung reduces production of cell phones, TVs and electronics after falling demand

A global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine is significantly affecting the prices and sales of various products, including electronics. In order to adapt to this scenario, reports say that Samsung should reduce the production of TVs and home appliances.

According to SamMobile, the South Korean has already noticed a reduction in demand for TVs and appliances, which justifies the cut in the production of these products. Some of the main factors include the uncertainties surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Data collected by market research indicates that it took 94 days for Samsung’s stocks to turn over in the second half of 2022, that is, for one batch to run out for sales of another to begin.