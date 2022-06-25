Globo will release the live signal of all its affiliates on Globoplay until the World Cup

The streaming service Globoplay will offer the TV Globo signal throughout Brazil until the Qatar 2022 World Cup, scheduled for November. The programming will be offered through all the station’s affiliates throughout the country.
The company’s forecast is that this expansion will be complete by the World Cup. In this way, all Interested parties will be able to watch Globo’s complete programming live, free of charge, directly via streaming of the group.
“We want 100% of Brazilians to be able to watch live programming from TV Globo and its Affiliates also on Globoplay, at any time, throughout Brazil”, said the director of Affiliates at TV Globo, Thais Chede.
In the announcement statement, the broadcaster also highlighted that its simulcast on the Globoplay platform is already available in 82% of the broadcaster’s coverage area. However, many content produced by affiliates has not yet reached the on demand service.
“This achievement is the result of our work in Rede and the partnership with the 115 Affiliates of TV Globo. They bring their local content to the platform, valuing the identity, values, habits and customs, as well as the diversity and cultural richness from every corner of our country”, commented Thais Chede.
Finally, the broadcaster highlighted that it has been making increasing investments in data transmission infrastructure in order to support the growing demand for consumption of digital content, with 110 PoPs (Points of Presence of Networks), distributed in Brazil, the United States, Europe and Canada.