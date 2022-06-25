Glove de Pedreiro sends indirect to Allan Jesus: ‘I made the game turn’

Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, appeared in a video that circulates on social media, sending an indirect to businessman Allan Jesus, with whom he has had a troubled relationship since last week.

In the publication, Iran appears singing at the top of her lungs the song ‘Eu Fiz o Jogo Virar’, by MC Poze do Rodo: “Ah, I made the game turn. Ah, I’m on another level”, says the song.

Many fans saw this as an outburst from the influencer, who is trying to disassociate himself from Allan.

Luva has been enjoying a few days off with new friends, like the also digital influencer Ney Silva, on the coast of Pernambuco. Yesterday, several videos were released of him having a great time and playing football.

Since last weekend, Iran Ferreira’s relationship with businessman Allan Jesus, from ASJ Consultoria, went into crisis. Live on Instagram, Luva promised to take a break from his career and said he was tired of demands.

The next day, he unfollowed the businessman and removed the references from his profile. This week, information released by the column of journalist Leo Dias, from the website “Metrópoles”, revealed that the influencer had derisory balances in both bank accounts, which revolved around R$7,500, accumulated throughout this year. In a note, the businessman defended himself by saying that the information released so far is “frivolous” and that it was “selectively determined”.

In addition, journalist Leo Dias’ column also revealed other behind-the-scenes stories of Luva de Pedreiro’s relationship with Allan Jesus.

Iran reportedly turned to a sports star to help him manage his career. The athlete would have made a legal department available to the influencer, as the young man may have to pay R$ 5.2 million if he breaks the contract with ASJ Consultoria.