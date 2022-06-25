Glove de Pedreiro will have to pay millions of dollars to break contract with businessman, says columnist

Admin 19 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

TV and Celebrities

Glove de Pedreiro faces adversity with the current businessman

Victor Tobias

Per Victor Tobias

Glove de Pedreiro will have to pay R$ 5.2 million to get rid of the agency
© Reproduction/Instagram@luvadepedreiroGlove de Pedreiro will have to pay R$ 5.2 million to get rid of the agency
Victor Tobias

The case of the influencer Mason’s Glove continues to talk. This week, columnist Leo Diasfrom the portal metropolises disclosed when the content creator would have in his account and the amount would represent practically nothing compared to the advertising contracts closed by the influencer.

Automatically, an alleged mismanagement of the entrepreneur was linked, Allan Jesus, a professional at ASJ Consultoria, the company responsible for managing young people’s careers. This Friday (24), Leo discovered that Mason’s Glove want to break the contract with the company, the athlete would have to pay around R$ 5.2 million for breach of contract.

unfoldings

Second leothe businessman tried to buy real estate in cash for R$ 11 million, in addition to keeping half of Luva’s fee in the ‘Cauldron with Huck‘. As if that weren’t enough, Iran is still in the same house, located in Quijinguein Bahia, 322 kilometers from Salvador.

Desperate, Iran tried to contact a sports star (name not revealed), who promised to help. Other celebrities also showed support, such as Felipe Prior. In your Instagram, the ex-brother made himself available to help design his new house: “Hey Luva, I’m an architect. How sweet, right? If you want, I can design your house,” he said.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Anderson Conceição got six stitches on his forehead after a clash in Vasco’s victory; see photo | vasco

+ See the complete classification of Série B do Brasileirão The head clash happened in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved