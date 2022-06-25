Goals and best moments of Internacional 3 x 0 Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship | 06/24/2022

TO THE NEXT
GOALS AND BEST MOMENTS
RANKING AND UPCOMING GAMES
END OF THE GAME
Inter beats Coritiba 3-0.
+5
Let’s go up to 50.
SAVE DANIEL
Colorado goalkeeper makes a great save saving Coritiba’s goal.
40′
Final straight of the game in Beira-Rio.
TRIPLE CHANGE IN INTER
Maurício, Kaique Rocha and Caio Vidal took the place of Taison, Rodrigo Moledo and Pedro Henrique.
DEFEND THE GOALKEEPER
Rafael William defends one more.
UUUHHHH
Fabricio hits from the edge of the area and the ball passes very close to the goal.
DEFEND THE GOALKEEPER
Moledo finishes and the goalkeeper of Coxa avoids the fourth goal.
ALSO CHANGES THE INTER
Johnny replaces Carlos de Pena.
CHANGES IN CORITIBA
INTER GOOOL
Alemão receives in front, dribbles the marker and sends it to the net. It’s the third!
GET OUT
Good move worked by Coritiba, Igor Paixão finishes, but sends it out.
SECOND TIME STARTS
Ball rolling for the final stage of Inter x Coritiba.
END OF THE FIRST TIME
Inter will beat Coritiba 2-0.
+3
Let’s go to 48.
INTER GOOOOL
And the second! De Pena crosses, Taison adjusts and Edenilson hits the plate to widen the score.
WEAK
Pedro Henrique hits from afar, but the goalkeeper defends calmly.
35′
Coritiba arrives in danger once again, but goalkeeper Daniel pushes away.
CHANGE THE INTER
Bustos sits down and leaves the field for Heitor’s entrance.
25′
Coritiba felt the goal and Inter exchanged passes.
INTER GOOOOL
Pedro Henrique and Taison’s play only pushes into the nets. Colorado in front.
10′
Coritiba better in the game, even playing away from home.
WAAAAEEEEEE
Inter pulls the counterattack, the ball reaches Alemão inside the area, who kicks the goalkeeper’s defense. In the spare, Edenilson sends over the goal.
IN TRAAAVEEEE
In the first minute, Alef Manga crosses and Léo Gamalho hits the post. What a chance!
ROLLING BALL
The game starts in Beira-Rio.
INTERNATIONAL X CORITIBA LIVE
Almost everything ready for departure. Soon the ball will roll in Beira-Rio.
HEATING
Players are already on the field of play warming up for the match.
ARBITRATION
Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes officiates the match, assisted by Cristhian Passos Sorence and Tiago Gomes da Silva. Emerson de Almeida Ferreira will be the video referee.
CORITIBA DEFAULTS
Warley, Diego Porfírio and Adrián Martínez are suspended; Marcão, Robinho and Andrey are injured and Régis was not included due to a technical choice.
SCALE OF CORITIBA
DEFAULTS FROM INTER
Mercado, David and Moses are suspended; Wanderson, Renê and Boschilia are injured.
INTERNATIONAL
SCALE INTERNATIONAL
BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
After a midweek of Copa do Brasil, the ball rolls again for the Brazilian Championship. Inter and Coritiba really need the win.
INTERNATIONAL X CORITIBA
In the fifth position in the table, Internacional seeks to return to the G-4 against Coritiba, which is trying to move away from the relegation zone.
GOOD NIGHT, FAN
It’s Friday, but it’s Brasileirão day. Soon the ball will roll in Beira-Rio to Internacional and Coritiba. Let’s go together!
Date: 06/24/2022
Time: 21:30 (Brasilia time)
Broadcast: Premiere. THE VAVEL Brazil will do the real time of the match.
PROBABLE CORITIBA
Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro (Egídio); Willian Farias, Matías Galarza and Thonny Anderson; Igor Paixão, Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho.
PROBABLE INTER
Daniel; Bustos, Rodrigo Moledo, Vitão and Thauan Lara; Gabriel, De Pena, Edenilson, Taison and Pedro Henrique; Alexandre Alemão
CORITIBA
Coach Gustavo Morínigo returns to link the left side Egídio, the right side Natanael, the goalkeeper Alex Muralha and the striker Fabrício Daniel, who were left out of the athlete. Régis, by choice of the coach, is out.
INTERNATIONAL
Coach Mano Menezes will have absences for the match. Alan Patrick and Paulo Victor had flu-like symptoms and are out of the game. On the other hand, Caio Vidal, Gustavo Maia and Wesley Moraes are the news among those listed.
HOW DOES THE THIGH COME
There are five games without a win, Coritiba urgently need the victory. After starting the competition well, the team plummeted and is approaching the relegation zone.
HOW THE INTERNATIONAL COMES
After a good streak and entry into the G-4 of the competition, Inter stumbled in the last round and took an incredible comeback from Botafogo in Beira-Rio, losing their position among the top four in the table.
INTERNATIONAL X CORITIBA
This Friday, Internacional and Coritiba open the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Colorado wants to recover from the defeat in the last round and get closer to the leader Palmeiras, while Coritiba, after starting the competition well, need the victory to move away from the relegation zone. Game promise!
Hello fan. Welcome to another VAVEL Brasil broadcast. Here, we will follow all the bids, goals and best moments of Internacional x Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship. Let’s go together!