Goals and best moments of Internacional 3 x 0 Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship | 06/24/2022

23:423 minutes ago

TO THE NEXT

We stay here. Thank you for following with us all the bids of Internacional 3 x 0 Coritiba. Follow VAVEL Brasil and keep following the best football happenings in Brazil and around the world. Until later!

23:414 minutes ago

GOALS AND BEST MOMENTS

23:405 minutes ago

RANKING AND UPCOMING GAMES

23:26 19 minutes ago

END OF THE GAME

Inter beats Coritiba 3-0.

23:22 24 minutes ago

+5

Let’s go up to 50.

23:16 29 minutes ago

SAVE DANIEL

Colorado goalkeeper makes a great save saving Coritiba’s goal.

23:15 30 minutes ago

40′

Final straight of the game in Beira-Rio.

23:13 33 minutes ago

TRIPLE CHANGE IN INTER

Maurício, Kaique Rocha and Caio Vidal took the place of Taison, Rodrigo Moledo and Pedro Henrique.

23:09 36 minutes ago

DEFEND THE GOALKEEPER

Rafael William defends one more.

23:08 37 minutes ago

UUUHHHH

Fabricio hits from the edge of the area and the ball passes very close to the goal.

23:01 44 minutes ago

DEFEND THE GOALKEEPER

Moledo finishes and the goalkeeper of Coxa avoids the fourth goal.

22:51 an hour ago

ALSO CHANGES THE INTER

Johnny replaces Carlos de Pena.

22:50 an hour ago

CHANGES IN CORITIBA

22:45 an hour ago

INTER GOOOL

Alemão receives in front, dribbles the marker and sends it to the net. It’s the third!

22:43 an hour ago

GET OUT

Good move worked by Coritiba, Igor Paixão finishes, but sends it out.

22:37 an hour ago

SECOND TIME STARTS

Ball rolling for the final stage of Inter x Coritiba.

22:26 an hour ago

END OF THE FIRST TIME

Inter will beat Coritiba 2-0.

22:16 an hour ago

+3

Let’s go to 48.

22:12 2 hours ago

INTER GOOOOL

And the second! De Pena crosses, Taison adjusts and Edenilson hits the plate to widen the score.

22:07 2 hours ago

WEAK

Pedro Henrique hits from afar, but the goalkeeper defends calmly.

22:05 2 hours ago

35′

Coritiba arrives in danger once again, but goalkeeper Daniel pushes away.

22:05 2 hours ago

CHANGE THE INTER

Bustos sits down and leaves the field for Heitor’s entrance.

21:562 hours ago

25′

Coritiba felt the goal and Inter exchanged passes.

21:492 hours ago

INTER GOOOOL

Pedro Henrique and Taison’s play only pushes into the nets. Colorado in front.

21:432 hours ago

10′

Coritiba better in the game, even playing away from home.

21:362 hours ago

WAAAAEEEEEE

Inter pulls the counterattack, the ball reaches Alemão inside the area, who kicks the goalkeeper’s defense. In the spare, Edenilson sends over the goal.

21:322 hours ago

IN TRAAAVEEEE

In the first minute, Alef Manga crosses and Léo Gamalho hits the post. What a chance!

21:312 hours ago

ROLLING BALL

The game starts in Beira-Rio.

21:25 2 hours ago

INTERNATIONAL X CORITIBA LIVE

Almost everything ready for departure. Soon the ball will roll in Beira-Rio.

21:242 hours ago

HEATING

Players are already on the field of play warming up for the match.

21:11 3 hours ago

ARBITRATION

Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes officiates the match, assisted by Cristhian Passos Sorence and Tiago Gomes da Silva. Emerson de Almeida Ferreira will be the video referee.

21:09 3 hours ago

CORITIBA DEFAULTS

Warley, Diego Porfírio and Adrián Martínez are suspended; Marcão, Robinho and Andrey are injured and Régis was not included due to a technical choice.

21:05 3 hours ago

SCALE OF CORITIBA

21:00 3 hours ago

DEFAULTS FROM INTER

Mercado, David and Moses are suspended; Wanderson, Renê and Boschilia are injured.

20:593 hours ago

INTERNATIONAL

20:553 hours ago

SCALE INTERNATIONAL

20:393 hours ago

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

After a midweek of Copa do Brasil, the ball rolls again for the Brazilian Championship. Inter and Coritiba really need the win.

20:343 hours ago

INTERNATIONAL X CORITIBA

In the fifth position in the table, Internacional seeks to return to the G-4 against Coritiba, which is trying to move away from the relegation zone.

20:293 hours ago

GOOD NIGHT, FAN

It’s Friday, but it’s Brasileirão day. Soon the ball will roll in Beira-Rio to Internacional and Coritiba. Let’s go together!

20:243 hours ago

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH THE INTERNATIONAL GAME X CORITIBA LIVE ON TV AND IN REAL TIME?

Match: International x coritiba LIVE
Date: 06/24/2022
Championship: Brasileirão 2022
Location: Porto Alegre
Stadium: Riverside
Time: 21:30
Where to watch: Premiere.
Real time: VAVEL Brazil

20:193 hours ago

WHEN IS THE INTERNATIONAL GAME X CORITIBA AND HOW TO WATCH LIVE AND IN REAL TIME?

Date: 06/24/2022
Time: 21:30 (Brasilia time)
Broadcast: Premiere. THE VAVEL Brazil will do the real time of the match.

20:144 hours ago

PROBABLE CORITIBA

Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro (Egídio); Willian Farias, Matías Galarza and Thonny Anderson; Igor Paixão, Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho.

20:094 hours ago

PROBABLE INTER

Daniel; Bustos, Rodrigo Moledo, Vitão and Thauan Lara; Gabriel, De Pena, Edenilson, Taison and Pedro Henrique; Alexandre Alemão

20:044 hours ago

CORITIBA

Coach Gustavo Morínigo returns to link the left side Egídio, the right side Natanael, the goalkeeper Alex Muralha and the striker Fabrício Daniel, who were left out of the athlete. Régis, by choice of the coach, is out.

19:594 hours ago

INTERNATIONAL

Coach Mano Menezes will have absences for the match. Alan Patrick and Paulo Victor had flu-like symptoms and are out of the game. On the other hand, Caio Vidal, Gustavo Maia and Wesley Moraes are the news among those listed.

19:544 hours ago

HOW DOES THE THIGH COME

There are five games without a win, Coritiba urgently need the victory. After starting the competition well, the team plummeted and is approaching the relegation zone.

19:494 hours ago

HOW THE INTERNATIONAL COMES

After a good streak and entry into the G-4 of the competition, Inter stumbled in the last round and took an incredible comeback from Botafogo in Beira-Rio, losing their position among the top four in the table.

19:444 hours ago

INTERNATIONAL X CORITIBA

This Friday, Internacional and Coritiba open the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Colorado wants to recover from the defeat in the last round and get closer to the leader Palmeiras, while Coritiba, after starting the competition well, need the victory to move away from the relegation zone. Game promise!

19:394 hours ago

WELCOME TO)

Hello fan. Welcome to another VAVEL Brasil broadcast. Here, we will follow all the bids, goals and best moments of Internacional x Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship. Let’s go together!

